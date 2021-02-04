INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TouchPoint One, the leading provider of performance optimization solutions for contact centers, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named its Acuity Contact Center Performance Management Platform a 2021 Remote Work Pioneer winner. The award honors companies whose software and other solutions support the massive increase in Remote Working brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Acuity is Cloud-based contact center performance management solution that synthesizes disparate systems data to fuel an integrated suite of specialized business tools including role-based dashboards, departmental and functional scorecards, digitized workflows, virtual meeting & screen share, messaging, analytics and reporting, and industry-leading gamification.
"Acuity is designed for large customer contact organizations committed to empowering the remote and hybrid workforce," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. "In collaboration with our customers, we're creating modern solutions that exploit data, transform manual processes, and facilitate engagement to advance the well-being and performance of employees, customers, and business. We are honored to be recognized by TMC for our efforts with the Remote Work Pioneer Award."
"Recognizing leaders in the advancement of remote working software, TMC is proud to announce TouchPoint One as a recipient of the 1st Annual Remote Work Pioneer Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "TouchPoint One is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends."
Acuity enables the digital transformation of performance management and employee engagement so that organizations can better understand their operations, improve organizational alignment, enhance both the employee and customer experience, and drive progressively improved financial and operational performance. Contact center leaders are drawn to Acuity for its documented record of fixing attrition, absenteeism, performance, and engagement challenges and reducing operational expense.
The 2021 TMCnet Remote work Pioneer Award will be highlighted on TMCnet news portal.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com.
About TouchPoint One
TouchPoint One is the leading provider of performance optimization solutions for contact centers. The Company's Acuity product is a full-featured employee engagement and performance management platform that enables improved decision making, talent development, and process execution at every operational level. TouchPoint One customer contact solutions deliver the compelling benefits of gamification, balanced scorecards, employee dashboards, and advanced performance management through innovative design and complete, functional alignment with business processes and strategies. http://www.touchpointone.com
TouchPoint One, Acuity, A-GAME, and Sidekick are registered trademarks of TouchPoint One, LLC. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. © 2021 TouchPoint One, LLC. All rights reserved.
