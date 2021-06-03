INDIANAPOLIS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TouchPoint One, the leading provider of employee engagement and performance management solutions for contact centers, announced today the spring SaaS update of its Acuity Contact Center Performance Management platform. The release includes enhanced agent coaching and workforce engagement capabilities, upgrades to its compliance management and quality assurance systems, and new technology partner integrations. The software update is available immediately as a free upgrade to current Acuity customers.
"After more than a year of profound and disruptive change, the pressure for customer contact organizations to adapt, improve, and deliver for customers, employees, and stakeholders is as intense as ever," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. "The latest Acuity platform release marks the culmination of the most creative and intentional product development we've ever endeavored. It advances the anti-cookie-cutter approach we employ to create smart performance management solutions that help our clients prevail in a truly transformative era of customer contact and care."
The latest Acuity software update equips supervisors, managers, and compliance personnel with new and enhanced tools to optimize processes and agent support. The software update boosts engagement, agility, and productivity for work-from-home, office, and hybrid teams. The key enhancements in this update include:
- "Sidekick" Agent Coaching System Enhancements. Supervisors and team leaders plan, document, execute, and assess the impact of agent support strategies using Acuity's data-driven coaching system, Sidekick. The journal detail widget, introduced in this update, consolidates coaching and support records, performance targets, goal and task deadlines, and follow-ups, to enhance supervisor efficiency, organization, and agent engagement and support.
- "Acuity Mini" Browser Extension. "Acuity Mini" packs the vital information you need in an easily accessible form factor. Mini launches Acuity core features and delivers live notifications for task reminders, performance alerts, game updates, new messages, and more from a convenient Google Chrome browser extension.
- Compliance Audit System. Enables compliance managers and support personnel to review and audit customer communications for regulatory, client, internal, and other requirements. Automated workflows expose compliance gaps and improve coaching and training effectiveness. Integrated alerts and notifications escalate call defects through authorized management channels in real-time. Engaging reporting dashboards provide accurate audit status, performance scores, and data visualizations that heighten awareness of key metrics, analytics, and trends.
- Quality Assurance. TouchPoint One Quality Assurance solutions transform time-consuming, spreadsheet-based processes into refined digital workflows. This Acuity software release automates QA workflows and routing, tracks and timestamps monitoring, review, and scoring, and expands out-of-box reporting. Integrated with the Sidekick agent coaching module, Acuity QA maximizes supervisor and other support personnel with a complete agent support system.
- Expanded strategic partnerships. Acuity aggregates performance data across countless third-party, homegrown, and native systems and provides flexible integration with leading third-party software solutions. This Acuity software update features expanded and new TouchPoint One partner ecosystem members, including Five9, Convoso, Zendesk, Impact Workforce Solutions, Snowflake, Collaborationroom.ai, and more. Learn more at https://www.touchpointone.com/partners.html.
About TouchPoint One
TouchPoint One is the leading provider of employee engagement and performance management solutions for contact centers. The Company's Acuity product is a full-featured contact center performance management platform that enables improved decision making, talent development, and process execution at every operational level. TouchPoint One customer contact solutions deliver the rich benefits of employee dashboards, balanced scorecards, gamification, and advanced performance management through innovative design and complete, functional alignment with business processes and strategies. http://www.touchpointone.com
