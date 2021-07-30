INDIANAPOLIS , July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TouchPoint One, the leading provider of employee engagement and performance management solutions for contact centers, announced today pre-season preparations for Gridiron 2021, the American-style football version of its A-GAME contact center performance challenge. A-GAME is the cloud-based SaaS performance gamification solution that uses sports and other themed competitions to transform large customer contact operations into aligned, engaged performance leaders. Gridiron VII leagues are forming now, and regular-season tournaments begin September 2021.
"TouchPoint One's workforce-wide gamification model engages the entire contact center labor pool," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. "Primary leagues align with existing contact center teams and organizations while HR, finance, operations, sales, marketing, IT and other leadership draft fantasy rosters and compete with other team owners in A-GAME 'Xtreme'. A-GAME engenders the community and camaraderie between management and frontline agents foundational to meaningful workforce engagement world-class organizations. We are thrilled to begin preparations for the A-GAME Gridiron season VII and deliver our unconventional and proven approach to gamification to contact centers in North America and around the world."
Gamification is about connection, commitment, and culture—fundamental principles of effective performance management. Employees agree, saying that gamification makes them feel more productive and happier at work, leading to better outcomes for customers and business. In addition, by adding fun to daily tasks and fostering engagement throughout the organization, gamification improves sales, attendance, quality, CSAT, retention, and so much more. With TouchPoint One gamification, the potential to strengthen teams and boost performance in contact centers is limitless.
"TouchPoint One's variety of gamification options allows us to utilize and align game mechanics within our overall performance management and employee engagement strategy with exceptional agility and precision," said Brandi Stadie, Senior Director of Contact center Operations at Veyo. "Because A-GAME engages all levels of our workforce, everyone from our client-facing agents to the C-level executives are raring to begin this year's Gridiron tournament."
A-GAME transforms day-to-day work routines into engaging, collaborative, and productive experiences. It raises the bar on self-awareness and accountability, strengthens teams and organizations, improves management effectiveness and capacity, and maximizes the value of systems and data as it attacks employee turnover, absenteeism, and attitude challenges head-on. A-GAME offers an array of sports-themed gamification options, including Gridiron (football), Goalz (soccer), Hoops (basketball), and non-sports options, including A-GAME Tiki Beach (island-hopping race), Dragons (heroic quest), and many more.
