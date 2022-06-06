Customer Contact Performance Transformation Leader to Present Latest Agent Coaching, Gamification, Quality Management, and Business Optimization Capabilities at Caesars Forum June 20-23, Booth 431
INDIANAPOLIS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TouchPoint One, the leading provider of performance management and employee engagement solutions for contact centers, announced today that it would be exhibiting at Customer Contact Week (CCW) 2022 from June 20-23, 2022, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Customer Contact Week is the world's largest customer contact event and #1 meeting place for CX, contact center, and customer care executives. TouchPoint One will participate in the CCW Demo Drive, host Meet the Customer and book-signing events, and demonstrate the latest features available in the Acuity performance management platform throughout the conference.
Acuity is a comprehensive contact center performance management platform that equips agents, supervisors, managers, and compliance personnel with solutions to optimize systems, data, processes, and workforce support. Acuity offers real-time dashboards, departmental/functional scorecards, quality management, agent coaching, performance review, and proven gamification solutions delivered in a cloud-based SaaS platform. Stop by TouchPoint One Booth #431 for author, customer, and mascot meet-and-greets, personal software demos, and a chance to win a pair of his and her Bose Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones.
"TouchPoint One is thrilled to return to Las Vegas for CCW 2022 and connect with our contact center industry colleagues, clients, and friends," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. "There's no better gathering to advance the employee-centric strategies that enable superior outcomes for the customer contact workforce, service providers, and customers."
TouchPoint One CCW Agenda:
- Meet the Customer - Wednesday, June 22, 10:00-noon - TouchPoint One Booth #431. TouchPoint One will host a Meet the Customer event featuring Robert Camacho, CEO of Collective Solution. Robert will share expert advice in planning and managing an effective performance management and employee engagement system.
- Book Signing - Wednesday, June 22, 3:30-4:30 - TouchPoint One Booth #431. Meet TouchPoint One Founder and Chief Evangelist Casey Kostecka for an autographed copy of The 7-T Success System â€" A Proven Game Plan for Organizational Improvement Designed for All Business Leaders, From Supervisors to CEOs.
- CCW Demo Drive - Wednesday, Thursday, June 22-23 - TouchPoint One Booth #431. Bring your Demo Drive Card throughout the event for an Acuity tour, Demo Drive card stamp, and a chance to win a set of his and her Bose Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
- One-on-One Consultations - Monday - Thursday, June 20-23. Book your consultation with TouchPoint One executives to explore solutions to your specific workforce performance, engagement, retention challenges, and digital transformation needs.
Acuity is an advanced contact center performance management platform that collects, generates, and synthesizes disparate systems data to fuel an integrated suite of specialized business tools. Acuity enables the digital transformation of performance management and employee engagement so that customer contact organizations can better understand their operations, improve organizational alignment, enhance both the employee and customer experience, and drive progressively enhanced financial and operational performance. Contact center leaders choose Acuity for its documented record of fixing attrition, absenteeism, performance, and engagement challenges and reducing operating expense.
To learn more about Acuity and TouchPoint One, visit TouchPoint One. Please also follow us on Twitter @TouchPoint_One and LinkedIn. Use our 20% sponsor discount code, CCW_TPO, to register for CCW 2022 today!
About CCW
Started in 1999 as Call Center Week, now Customer Contact Week, CCW is the world's largest customer contact event series. For over 20 years, CCW serves more than 3,000 attendees annually ranging from customer titles of all types to the many professionals responsible for holistic customer experience design and delivery. CCW is brought to you by the Customer Management Practice â€" the Analyst, Advisor, and Industry Network for all things Customer Management. The Customer Management Practice enables better navigation of the continually changing customer management sector by keeping professionals informed on the latest industry trends, drivers, and evolving initiatives through our extensive market research, reporting, and unparalleled events.
About TouchPoint One
TouchPoint One is the leading provider of employee engagement and performance management solutions for contact centers. The Company's Acuity product is a full-featured contact center performance management platform that enables improved decision making, talent development, and process execution at every operational level. TouchPoint One customer contact solutions deliver the rich benefits of employee dashboards, balanced scorecards, gamification, and advanced performance management through innovative design and complete, functional alignment with business processes and strategies. http://www.touchpointone.com
