INDIANAPOLIS, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TouchPoint One, the leading provider of employee engagement and performance management solutions for contact centers, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Acuity a 2021 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner. The 2021 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award highlights products that enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers. Acuity is distinguished for its impressive feature-set and the latest Agent-coaching, Gamification, Quality Monitoring, and Virtual Meeting and Screen Share Service (VMS) features.
"The past twelve months has been a deeply fulfilling period for TouchPoint One as we've focused on highly-tailored Acuity implementations that have enabled our clients to thrive in a significantly transformed customer contact landscape," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. "Digitizing manual processes, improving management and delivery of performance analytics, and elevating employee experience are a few of the priorities we're proud to have partnered with clients to address and thereby positively impact workforce engagement and retention and improve customer outcomes. We are sincerely grateful to TMC for recognizing TouchPoint One and the Acuity Contact Center Performance Management platform."
Acuity is an advanced contact center performance management platform. It collects, generates, and synthesizes disparate systems data to fuel an integrated suite of specialized business tools that include real-time dashboards, departmental/functional scorecards, quality monitoring, agent coaching, virtual meeting & screen share, performance review, chat & email, analytics & reporting, and multiple gamification options delivered in a cloud-based SaaS platform.
"On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor TouchPoint One with a 2021 Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Its Acuity solution has proven deserving of this elite status, and I look forward to continued innovation from TouchPoint One in 2021 and beyond."
Acuity enables the digital transformation of performance management and employee engagement so that customer contact organizations can better understand their operations, improve organizational alignment, enhance both the employee and customer experience, and drive progressively improved financial and operational performance. Contact center leaders are drawn to Acuity for its documented record of fixing attrition, absenteeism, performance, and engagement challenges and reducing operational expense.
TMC's CUSTOMER Magazine
Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM, and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.
About TouchPoint One
TouchPoint One is the leading provider of employee engagement and performance management solutions for contact centers. The Company's Acuity product is a full-featured contact center performance management platform that enables improved decision making, talent development, and process execution at every operational level. TouchPoint One customer contact solutions deliver the rich benefits of employee dashboards, balanced scorecards, gamification, and advanced performance management through innovative design and complete, functional alignment with business processes and strategies. http://www.touchpointone.com
TouchPoint One, Acuity, Sidekick, and A-GAME are registered trademarks of TouchPoint One, LLC. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. © 2021 TouchPoint One, LLC. All rights reserved.
