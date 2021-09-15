INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TouchPoint One, the leading provider of employee engagement and performance management solutions for contact centers, announced today that its Acuity Performance Management platform has received the 2021 TMC Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine. Acuity is distinguished for its agent coaching, employee dashboards, performance gamification, quality and compliance management features, and expanded technology partner integrations that enable exceptional customer contact organizations.
"Acuity equips every member of the customer contact workforce with a deep, holistic view of performance outcomes as well as the processes, behaviors, and routines for which exceptional performance is dependent," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. "Performance analytics fuel Acuity's complete suite of coaching, incentive, gamification, EX, quality, and business process modules to help contact centers operate with complete visibility and confidence. We are grateful to our clients for their support and to TMC and CUSTOMER Magazine for recognizing Acuity with the 2021 Contact Center Technology Award."
Acuity is an advanced contact center performance management platform. It collects, generates, and synthesizes disparate systems data to fuel an integrated suite of specialized business tools that include real-time performance dashboards, departmental/functional scorecards, quality monitoring, agent coaching, virtual meeting & screen share, performance review, chat & email, analytics & reporting, and multiple gamification options delivered in a cloud-based SaaS platform.
"Congratulations to TouchPoint One for being awarded a 2021 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Award. The Acuity Contact Center Performance Management platform has been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features which have had a positive impact on the customer experience," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "We're pleased to recognize their achievement."
This 16th-annual Contact Center Technology Award, presented by CUSTOMER Magazine, honors vendors and technologies that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence. This award distinguishes their success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.
Acuity enables the digital transformation of performance management and employee engagement so that customer contact organizations can better understand their operations, improve organizational alignment, enhance both the employee and customer experience, and drive progressively improved financial and operational performance. Contact center leaders select Acuity for its documented record of fixing attrition, absenteeism, performance, and engagement challenges and reducing operational expense.
To learn more about Acuity and TouchPoint One, visit the TouchPoint One web site. Please also follow us on Twitter @TouchPoint_One and LinkedIn.
About CUSTOMER Magazine
Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM, and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive.
About TouchPoint One
TouchPoint One is the leading provider of employee engagement and performance management solutions for contact centers. The Company's Acuity product is a full-featured contact center performance management platform that enables improved decision making, talent development, and process execution at every operational level. TouchPoint One customer contact solutions deliver the rich benefits of employee dashboards, balanced scorecards, gamification, and advanced performance management through innovative design and complete, functional alignment with business processes and strategies. https://www.touchpointone.com/
TouchPoint One, Acuity, Sidekick, and A-GAME are registered trademarks of TouchPoint One, LLC. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. © 2021 TouchPoint One, LLC. All rights reserved.
