DENVER, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rise in concerns after a spike in coronavirus cases across the country, it puts added pressure on property managers, human resource professionals and facility managers to provide visibly safer experiences for visitors. While people want to return to work, play and community activities, they also want clear and visible assurances that the places they visit are safe and clean. And, building owners and managers want to protect employees from unnecessary exposure to potential COVID-19 carriers.
TouchSource has led the industry in offering interactive, contactless digital directories, wellness kiosks, visitor communications and tenant safety solutions. Now, TouchSource is equipping property owners and managers with antimicrobial films for its digital directories, digital signage and kiosk touch screens.
Customers can work with the company to install or self-install TouchSource Protect antimicrobial film as a fast and simple hygiene component that also protects displays from smudges, dirt and sun glare. TouchSource will provide an on-screen design component that lets visitors know about the safety feature — which will add to visitor comfort as they re-enter buildings and public spaces.
Antimicrobial films aid in containment of any bacteria and viruses using a silver nanoparticle coating bonded to a low-residue adhesive which prevents bacterial colonization. Antimicrobial film reduces the time window in which bacteria and viruses are viable on the screen. The film reduces contamination from common pathogens by at least 99.99% within 24 hours. TouchSource Protect film is very thin — only 120 microns thick — for antimicrobial protection with unimpeded interactivity. The film also protects against scratches and scuffs and comes with a matte anti-glare surface finish for improved usage of digital signage. The film can be applied to currently installed displays and will be applied to new shipments at no added cost from now through Sept. 1, 2020, as an added benefit for valued clients at this challenging time.
As property managers struggle to put both public health messaging and procedures in place, TouchSource Protect antimicrobial film can add another layer of hygiene protection and showcase what building owners are doing to serve tenants and their visitors.
Together with the just-announced TouchSource Taos wellness kiosk, which delivers contactless messaging with temperature readings and hand sanitizing, antimicrobial film enhances visitor safety. Learn more: https://touchsource.com/products/antimicrobial-film/.
TouchSource delivers simple solutions for smart spaces that engage people. Our captivating digital displays, extend-to-mobile and IoT-connected directory solutions improve the experience of tenants, visitors and shoppers. We create intelligent digital experiences in residential, business, retail, healthcare and public spaces with relevant, engaging content that moves people where it matters. Our digital signage solutions are simple to deploy, easy to use, mobile-enabled and low effort to maintain. Just ask our customers who we've proudly served over 9,000 times the TouchSource way.
