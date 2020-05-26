DENVER, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chosen from many outstanding Denver-based small businesses, TouchSource has been nominated as a finalist for the 2020 Denver Business Journal (DBJ) Small Business Awards. To determine finalists, a DBJ-formed panel of judges reviewed and scored each company based on community achievements, community involvement, and demonstrated growth within their industry.
According to the Denver Business Journal (DBJ), TouchSource is among a select group of notable companies honored for top achievements. "These companies, which were nominated and scored before the spread of COVIID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization and stay-at-home orders were issued in Colorado, responded to our questions in the frenzied early days of those events. The stories they tell are emotional, scary and often inspiring," said the DBJ.
Read the Denver Business Journal article to learn about TouchSource's journey and focus on people, customers and innovation to serve its community through the pandemic.
"The bottom line: These small businesses are not only devoted to their communities — they wouldn't be finalists in the Small Business Awards if they weren't — but they're inherently connected to their communities. They're a part of something bigger. And, yes, they're all in this together," according to the DBJ.
"TouchSource is thrilled to be a finalist for this prestigious award," said TouchSource CEO, Ajay Kapoor. "We're proud to share this honor with our amazing customers, our supportive community, and our locally-based supplier network. Most importantly, we'd like to share this with every member of our remarkable team who support our customers with meticulous support and non-stop innovation."
TouchSource, the leader in smart digital displays and solutions, offers a full range of software applications for digital displays and signage including directories, kiosks, wayfinding maps, digital art, messaging boards, and mobile-enabled solutions that fit a world recovering from a global pandemic.
Our newest solution–safety messaging and contactless mobile compliance is designed to help re-opening businesses communicate safety notices and capture visitor acknowledgement. We're all navigating day by day changes. That's why we've designed this new solution to help property, HR and building professionals keep up with dynamic changes that vary by city, county and state.
TouchSource delivers simple solutions for smart spaces that engage people. Our captivating digital displays and IoT-connected directory solutions improve the experience of tenants, visitors and shoppers. We create intelligent digital experiences in residential, business, retail, healthcare and public spaces with relevant, engaging content that moves people where it matters. Our digital signage solutions are simple to deploy, easy to use, mobile-enabled and low effort to maintain. Just ask our customers who we've proudly served over 9,000 times the TouchSource way. www.touchsource.com
TouchSource Media Relations | marketing@touchsource.com
