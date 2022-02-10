MONTEREY, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Touchstone Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The collaboration will ensure that Touchstone Real Estate, a brand that combines professionalism with exceptional service, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Touchstone Real Estate's founder, Barry Diamond, has been in real estate since the 1990s. Before moving to California, he helped manage the largest real estate company in Nevada, which was also the fourth-busiest office in the nation for Better Homes and Gardens. Diamond has been named the No. 1 listing agent in North Monterey and has sold $50 million in property in the last four years. He also has the most-watched real estate YouTube channel in Monterey County.
Touchstone Real Estate caters to buyers and sellers in North Monterey County, including the cities of Prunedale, Royal Oaks, and Hollister. The firm also helps buyers and sellers in San Benito and Santa Cruz counties. Its agents specialize in assisting buyers, investors, and sellers, especially those who are downsizing.
Partnering with Side will ensure Touchstone Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Touchstone Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Touchstone Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"I believe that real estate transactions should be as simple and stress-free as possible," said Diamond. "Side's world-class tech and support will help to streamline our processes so that we can focus on providing trusted guidance to our clients as they navigate the property market."
Touchstone Real Estate provides professional, expert real estate services in North Monterey County. Its team combines local knowledge with extensive real estate experience to ensure each client has a stress-free transaction. The goal is to provide trusted advice that helps people move to the next chapter in their real estate story. For more information, visit http://www.touchstoneteam.com.
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
