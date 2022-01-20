MARLBOROUGH, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Town of Marlborough announces it has joined the Empire State Purchasing Group, a regional purchasing community by bidnet direct. Local government agencies throughout New York state utilize the purchasing group for bid and vendor management. The Town of Marlborough invites all potential vendors to register online with the Empire State Purchasing Group to access its upcoming solicitations by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/townofmarlboroughny.
The Town of Marlborough joins the Empire State Purchasing Group and the community of over 275 participating local government agencies located throughout New York. Along with a variety of bid and vendor management solutions, the Town of Marlborough gains access to a bid library to help with bid creation, a shared pool of vendors, and association with like-minded purchasing professionals in the area.
"Collaboration is important to us," says Supervisor, Scott Corcoran for the Town of Marlborough. "We look forward to being able to improve our efficiency by using the Empire State Purchasing Group. In addition to our time savings, our valued vendors can now access not only our open bids, but those from other municipalities, counties and school districts throughout the state. We invite all of our current vendors to register."
Vendors interested in doing business with the Town of Marlborough and other nearby government agencies are encouraged to register at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/townofmarlboroughny. Benefits of joining the Empire State Purchasing Group include:
- Centralized location for bids from over 275 participating agencies
- Bid alerts customized to the vendors' products or services
- Reliable and timely delivery of notifications, addenda and documents
- Advanced notice of Term Contract expiration
- E-Bid and E-Quote Submission
The Empire State Purchasing Group is one of bidnet direct's regional purchasing groups throughout the country. It provides the Town of Marlborough a bid and vendor management solution, document and addendum distribution, and tracking of all activity throughout the procurement process.
About the Town of Marlborough:
Marlborough was named for John Churchill, the Duke of Marlborough and officially became a Town in 1788. Marlborough is a historic farming community located in the beautiful Hudson Valley, about 70 miles North of New York City. The fertile land and close proximity to the Hudson River helped Marlborough become a successful farming community and is abundant with fruit and vegetable farms along with first class vineyards. The Route 9W commercial corridor runs North and South of the Town connecting the hamlets of Marlboro and Milton. Marlborough's unique proximity to the Hudson River brings with it recreational, historic and cultural opportunities like our Milton Landing Park, the restored 1886 Milton Train Station, marinas, spas, restaurants, music venues, pick your own farms and Wineries. Our community is a mix of historic farming and business families, combined with people looking for a better place to live and raise their families. Marlborough has a unique balance of old and new traditional values which attracts a diverse mix of individuals and businesses to our quant little Town on the Hudson.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Empire State Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
Media Contact
Kim Cullen, bidnet direct, 800-835-4603, kcullen@bidnet.com
SOURCE bidnet direct