BLOCK ISLAND, R.I., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Town of New Shoreham announced it has joined BidNet Direct's Rhode Island Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system. The Rhode Island Purchasing Group connects participating agencies from across Rhode Island to a large vendor pool and streamlines the bid and vendor management process. BidNet's Rhode Island Purchasing Group provides notifications to registered vendors of new relevant solicitations, as well as any addenda and award information from participating agencies across Rhode Island, and can be accessed at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/rhode-island.
The Town of New Shoreham joined the purchasing group in March, and will utilize the system to publish and distribute upcoming bid opportunities. The Rhode Island Purchasing Group is a single, online location that manages sourcing information and activities and provides local government agencies throughout Rhode Island the tools needed to minimize costs and save time throughout the purchasing process.
"We are always looking to increase our vendor pool and competition," says Shirlyne Gobern, Administrative Assistant for the Town of New Shoreham. We hope the Rhode Island Purchasing Group will help us extend the reach of our solicitations, and it can help our vendors find more local opportunities, and allow electronic responses," she continued.
Registered vendors can access all open bids, related documents and files, additional addenda and award information. In addition, the Rhode Island Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts. Registered vendors have access to not only the Town of New Shoreham bid opportunities, but all participating agency bids.
Vendors may register on the Rhode Island Purchasing Group at: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/rhode-island. BidNet's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.
Other local government agencies in Rhode Island looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Rhode Island Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.
About the Town of New Shoreham:
The Town of New Shoreham is a unique year-round island community characterized by breathtaking ocean views, picturesque stone walls, beach roses, more than 300 fresh water ponds, two man-made harbors, over 30 miles of walking trails and over 17 miles of coastal beach. The Town, working in collaboration with community organizations, has been very successful in conserving open space and preserving the community's natural and cultural heritage. Reachable by ferry and by air, the island's population swells in summer months with visitors from all over the world.
About BidNet Direct:
BidNet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. BidNet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rhode Island Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
