NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Town of North Andover announced it has joined the Massachusetts Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system. bidnet direct's Massachusetts Purchasing Group connects participating agencies from across Massachusetts. The purchasing group provides a transparent bid process through which the bid is available to all vendors at the same time. The Town of North Andover invites all potential vendors to register online by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/massachusetts/northandoverma to access its upcoming solicitations.
The Town of North Andover joined the purchasing group in June and will utilize the system to streamline the purchasing process including bid management, bid distribution and vendor relations. The Massachusetts Purchasing Group is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides local government agencies the tools needed to have a transparent bid process while minimizing costs and saving time.
The Massachusetts Purchasing Group expands an agency's vendor pool and enhances vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the Massachusetts Purchasing Group, all vendors looking to do business with the Town of North Andover can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/massachusetts/northandoverma. The Town of North Andover invites all interested bidders to register today.
Registered vendors can access open bids, related documents and files, additional addendum and award information from all participating agencies. In addition, the Massachusetts Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts.
"We now have a more streamlined process for each bid opportunity and award. The Town can track how many vendors match a specific opportunity, how many have downloaded documents, responded and more. We are excited to be part of the Purchasing Group," stated Laurie Burzlaff, Assistant Town Manager/Director of Operations for the Town of North Andover.
Vendors may register on the Massachusetts Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/massachusetts/northandoverma. bidnet direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.
