DIMIOUR, a leading provider of innovative solutions in mobility and connected services, is honored to announce Toyota has named Dimiour as the Diverse Supplier of the Year for the second year in a row.
DALLAS, DETROIT, and ATLANTA, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --DIMIOUR, a leading provider of innovative solutions in mobility and connected services, is honored to announce Toyota has named Dimiour as the Diverse Supplier of the Year for the second year in a row.
Dimiour recognizes that Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity (DEI) are key components of innovation. Creating an inclusive culture is important to continued success and has improved engagement, productivity, and growth of the organization. Corporate Social and Environmental responsibility are embedded in our culture. We strongly believe in creating a people-centric organization which grows through trusted relationships with our clients and partners.
"Dimiour has a vibrant culture that demonstrates diversity, equity, and inclusion," said Vinay Godavarthi, Senior Vice President of Dimiour.
Toyota honors its suppliers who have provided significant contributions in promoting and sustaining diversity + inclusion in the communities where we live and work. Toyota sets supplier expectations in key areas, each reflecting a specific element related to performance and contributing to the company's reputation for excellence. These criteria ensure suppliers consistently support the efficiency of operation, promote commitment to continuous improvement, and add Toyota's ability to retain leadership in the mobility marketplace.
"Toyota's Supplier Diversity program is over 22 years old and is recognized as an industry leader. Diverse suppliers are some of the strongest, most successful and most valued of suppliers. Our dependence on our supplier partners runs deep, they are truly an extension of our team. Dimiour is one of our partners that has consistently met and exceeded our stringent requirements for safety, value and diversity" Bonnie Clinton, VP and CPO Indirect Procurement of Toyota.
"Dimiour's partnership with Toyota aims to build world-class standards across the globe to make a better future with innovations. Technology and diversity at the heart of the firm through community and business partnerships" said Sidd Ahmed, President, and CEO at VDart and Dimiour.
ABOUT DIMIOUR:
Dimiour, formerly VDart Digital, is an award-winning (2021 Toyota IT Diverse Supplier of the Year and Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2021 Pace Setter, 7th Fastest-Growing Technology Companies in Atlanta) global technology & business consulting services organization that pairs people, technology, and expertise to create solutions for tomorrow's problems. The company's solutions power next-generation Mobility, Connected Services, IoT, Cloud, Security consulting, and services.
Led by a strong global team located across 10 countries including the USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Belgium, UK, Japan, Australia & India, the company provides solution expertise for custom turn-key projects for the design and implementation of future concepts and cutting-edge technologies, delivering frictionless customer experience, creating better business value. The company partners with its clients in ideation, strategy, prototyping, testing, product launch, and steady-state support, and has deep expertise in emerging technologies such as blockchain, IoT, UI/UX, AR/VR, Cloud, Data Science, and Analytics, Machine Learning, AI, NLP, Identity and Access Management (IAM), and Intelligent automation. Learn more: Dimiour.io
Contact Information:
Megan Testani
Director of Marketing
248.821.3560
Media Contact
Megan Testani, Dimiour, 248.821.3560, megan.testani@dimiour.io
SOURCE Dimiour