BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPC Training, a leader in workforce training, performance, and compliance solutions, announced today the acquisition of Above Training, an eLearning company that specializes in partnering with regulatory agencies and customers to deliver food safety training to the restaurant, hospitality, and food retail industries through their StateFoodSafety division.
Above Training is TPC Training's third acquisition in the past seven months and follows the December 2020 acquisition of eFoodHandlers, enhancing the company's Professional business unit.
Like other TPC Training Professional business lines, Above Training offers recurring, compliance-driven training, based on state mandated requirements for professionals and businesses. This acquisition supports the vision to expand TPC Training's compliance-driven eLearning and certification solutions and services for learners pursuing and professionals maintaining certification across a wide range of industries and professions.
"Bringing together the StateFoodSafety and eFoodHandlers brands offers our customers immense value in the markets that they serve," said Derek Dunaway, CEO of TPC Training. "The combination of the two will allow us to establish and deliver market-leading services in food safety and compliance."
StateFoodSafety partners with regulatory agencies nationwide to develop customized training and service solutions. Their online, mobile responsive courses are customized to meet multiple editions of the FDA Food Code, as well as state or local requirements, in 8 supported languages. The courses feature animated avatars, which have been shown to increase learner engagement, as well as simulation-based interactivities to promote retention.
"Over the past several years, StateFoodSafety has made tremendous strides with many industry firsts. With the combination of TPC, the future will continue to be even brighter," said Franklin Lewis, founder of Above Training.
TPC Training, a Frontenac portfolio company, continues to accelerate its focus on investing in innovative technologies that streamline the delivery of education and training to its customer base.
About TPC Training
TPC Training is the leader in workforce training, performance, and compliance solutions. Featuring the industry's deepest library of technical and safety training content, as well as software solutions to manage workforce operations, TPC Training helps companies maximize the full potential of their workforce, dramatically improve productivity, reduce downtime, and keep teams safe. For more information, please visit tpctraining.com.
About Above Training
AboveTraining, through its division, StateFoodSafety, provides online food safety education programs to food handlers, food managers, alcohol servers, health departments, and food service companies throughout the country. The StateFoodSafety training and certification programs are built using industry-leading technology and food safety best practices and are customized to meet the needs of the unique customers and market segments. For more information, please visit abovetraining.com.
About Frontenac
Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50 years, Frontenac has built a leading franchise working with over 275 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, please visit http://www.frontenac.com.
