CLEARWATER, Fla., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since February's End of Life announcement that confirmed Compliance Sheriff's impending sunset at the end of the year, the Compliance Sheriff team has been actively working to identify alternative software providers that closely align with its monitoring and analytics solutions. Today, we are thrilled to announce that Compliance Sheriff and TPGi (previously known as The Paciello Group) are formally launching a partnership program that will allow Compliance Sheriff customers to continue leveraging accessibility analytics benefits beyond 2021 through TPGi's ARC Platform.
"Organizations rely on Compliance Sheriff to maintain compliance standards, so we focused on identifying a solution that would make the transition easy and cause the least disruption. Due to its product capabilities, supporting services, and brand reputation, Appgate recommends TPGi's ARC Platform as the preferred technology solution," said Brenton West, VP of Compliance Sheriff at AppGate.
TPGi is an accessibility solutions provider that supports all phases of accessibility through best-in-class management software and professional services. TPGi's ARC Platform is a modern, API-first accessibility platform that enables organizations to build and maintain digital accessibility through automation, analytics, rich content, and unrivaled support.
TPGi and Compliance Sheriff will provide a migration path (for users that opt-in) to import key account configurations into the ARC Platform and issue login credentials. Furthermore, TPGi is offering a personalized walkthrough to ensure a smooth onboarding and continuity of automated accessibility analytics. Additional onboarding support will also be available depending on the customer's needs. Existing Compliance Sheriff customers can sign up here for preferred onboarding.
"We are tremendously excited to partner with Compliance Sheriff to support their customers' accessibility strategy. Our goal is to make the transition as frictionless as possible to ensure customers have a leading accessibility solution that is feature-rich, extendable, and supported well into the future. TPGi looks forward to ensuring we provide an accessibility solution that meets Compliance Sheriff's customer technical requirements and financial considerations," said Travis Brown, VP of Sales and Marketing at TPGi.
In the coming weeks, the Compliance Sheriff and TPGi teams will present a joint webinar that will demonstrate similarities, how to complete common activities, and offer a look into ARC API's powerful capabilities.
About TPGi:
TPGi is an accessibility solutions provider that supports all phases of accessibility through best-in-class management software and professional services. We partner with the best-known brands in the world to achieve end-to-end accessibility for their digital assets. Our clients span a variety of industries including retail/eCommerce, software/technology, publishing, banking/finance, healthcare, government, and higher education. TPGi experts are globally recognized for their contributions to accessibility standards and guidelines.
