CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPGi releases ARC Platform's highly-anticipated ARC Enterprise Seat on November 29, 2021, launching key capabilities that will support enterprise accessibility program management.
ARC Enterprise Tier now boasts a Zapier integration, a no-code solution that allows customers to integrate accessibility failure data, solutions, analytics, and other data points further into their organization's existing DevOps infrastructures. This empowers enterprise organizations to deliver continuous accessibility by naturally integrating digital accessibility into code production and quality assurance testing.
The ARC API provided access to these data integrations previously, but required custom API development. With the new Zapier integration, accessibility workers can now easily push the issues and associated data directly into popular developer team sprint or ticket management systems like Jira and Azure DevOps by simply mapping the appropriate fields in Zapier.
"TPGi works with the largest enterprise brands in the world. We know their platform wish lists and have specifically built the ARC Enterprise Tier to provide a better user experience around managing teams, improving data integration processes and technologies, and giving managers better cost visibility and controls," said Charlie Pike, Product Management Lead.
ARC Free and Essentials Tiers both focus on the democratization of accessibility management. Their self-service management capabilities, low cost, and high value offer key functionalities, including automated accessibility scanning and contextual solutions. The new ARC Enterprise Tier builds on these features by including more data integrations and management capabilities—such as the Zapier integrations. It provides program managers additional configuration options with accessibility rulesets and the means to join teams across ARC accounts. ARC Enterprise Tier also delivers more robust implementation options, including the ability to access ARC content with SCORM files, control costs more effectively with the Node package and enterprise data exchanges, and install in secure environments using the docker/container deployment.
"Many of the enterprise brands we partner with have reached a higher level of maturity with their accessibility programs and are looking to scale while keeping costs manageable. This segment of the market has key business needs, including data and systems integrations and expanding team management capabilities. We have continued to evolve the ARC Platform with an enterprise focus in this latest release, allowing enterprise-class customers to start utilizing the new capabilities now," stated Travis Brown, VP of Sales and Marketing.
TPGi Enterprise ARC customers can now take advantage of the new Enterprise capabilities. If you have an existing ARC Enterprise account, please contact your account administrator or TPGi sales rep to get started, or to upgrade. If you are new to the ARC Platform, you can learn more on our website.
About TPGi:
TPGi is an accessibility solutions provider that supports all phases of accessibility through best-in-class management software and professional services. We partner with the best-known brands in the world to achieve end-to-end accessibility for their digital assets. Our clients span a variety of industries including retail/eCommerce, software/technology, publishing, banking/finance, healthcare, government, and higher education. TPGi experts are globally recognized for their contributions to accessibility standards and guidelines.
