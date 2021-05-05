CLEARWATER, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest generation of TPGi's ARC Platform brings our organization one step closer to our ultimate goal: providing access to affordable accessibility and TPGi expertise to all businesses. ARC stands apart from the competition in many ways, including through its service tiers and metered usage-based fee model. Our unique offering makes it possible for any size business to begin their accessibility journey and later scale up their accessibility investments at a pace they can afford and will benefit from.
With ARC, businesses can choose from a Free, Essentials, or Enterprise Tier to suit individual needs, start testing immediately, and pay for only the analytics that provide insights commensurate with the resources they have to act upon them.
Anyone can take advantage of unlimited, on-demand accessibility scanning by completing a simple online registration for our Free Tier; those who want access to the extensive TPGi KnowledgeBase repository of accessibility techniques and Tutor e-learning modules can upgrade to Essentials for just $29/month per user. Enterprise organizations seeking a bespoke package can always contact us. Regardless of the plan you choose, you will always be able to configure your usage limits to stay within your budget.
"We are 100% committed to making the digital environment a more accessible place for everyone, regardless of ability. ARC's GEN-5 release marks our first step toward achieving TPGi's goal of 'democratizing accessibility'," says Travis Brown, VP of Sales & Marketing. "Ensuring the ARC Platform is universally available to all organizations, from solo entrepreneurs to enterprise-size firms, is TPGi's way of paving the way for the future of digital accessibility. "
TPGi's mission has always been to create a more accessible world. Through ARC, we hope to encourage any size organization to start tackling accessibility, regardless of budget, current knowledge of digital accessibility, or availability of internal resources.
No matter where you are in your journey, the next generation of accessibility starts with TPGi and ARC. Be sure to sign up for our upcoming webinar "How Any Organization Can Start Small but Deliver Big with Accessibility," which will include an overview of the latest and greatest version of ARC. Register today at http://www.tpgi.com/ARC-webinar.
TPGi is an accessibility solutions provider that supports all phases of accessibility through best-in-class management software and professional services. We partner with the best-known brands in the world to achieve end-to-end accessibility for their digital assets. Our clients span a variety of industries including retail/eCommerce, software/technology, publishing, banking/finance, healthcare, government, and higher education. TPGi experts are globally recognized for their contributions to accessibility standards and guidelines.
