AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering cybersecurity, managed networks and cloud communications, today announced its Managed SD-WAN was recognized by TMC with a 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award.
Businesses now operate in an increasingly complicated world with IT challenges that demand new tools, responses, and approaches. TPx Managed SD-WAN provides customers the resources they need to successfully navigate such complexity, increase performance, and improve operations.
"In the continued hybrid work environment, we're seeing a renewed focus on connectivity and security," said Mark Roberts, TPx CMO. "TPx's Managed SD-WAN effectively eliminates spotty internet performance, inflexible static architecture, and slow response times for critical apps, removing distance, network hops, slow run times and bandwidth issues for customers. We're honored to be recognized for this achievement."
With TPx Managed SD-WAN, centralized installation, configuration, and monitoring software orchestrate the data flow through the cloud network, enabling one-click provisioning of virtual services in the branch, the cloud, or the enterprise datacenter.
"Congratulations to TPx for receiving a 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "TPx's Managed SD-WAN has demonstrated true innovation and is leading the way for Software Defined Wide Area Network. I look forward to continued excellence from TPx in 2022 and beyond."
The INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards are bestowed upon companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking tools to support different and unique communities of interest.
About TPx
TPx helps businesses navigate the complicated and evolving IT landscape. As a leading nationwide managed services provider, TPx helps businesses simplify operations, optimize networks, improve productivity, reduce costs and keep IT environments secure. TPx offers a full suite of managed IT, secure network, unified communications and cybersecurity services to manage its customers' complex IT needs and make IT easy. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com or follow TPx on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine
INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit http://www.itmag.com.
For more information about TMC, visit http://www.tmcnet.com.
Media Contact
John Walker, TPx, 404.626.0051, john@chirpPR.com
Michelle Connolly, TMC, 203.852.6800, mconnolly@tmcnet.com
SOURCE TPx