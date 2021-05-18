AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering managed IT, cybersecurity, connectivity and cloud communications, announced it was recognized with the Most Promising in SMB Cybersecurity award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.
TPx, focuses on the success of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and has a complete suite of unified communications, managed security and IT solutions to help ensure SMBs are secure and operating efficiently. Recently, TPx launched its Security Advisory Services to help SMB customers understand how secure they are and to identify biggest risks to the security of their organizations. The full breadth of TPx's security portfolio includes Firewalls, Endpoint Security, Managed Detection and Response, Security Training and Security Advisory Services.
"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards, which reinforces our ongoing commitment to connect and protect our small business customers," said Don Joos, CEO of TPx.
"TPx embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today; providing a cost-effective solution; and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
About TPx
TPx is a leading nationwide managed services provider focused on the success of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with approximately 25,000 customers in more than 50,000 locations across the U.S. For more than two decades, TPx has offered managed services and solutions to help customers across every business sector address the growing complexity of their IT environments. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com or follow TPx on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About CDM InfoSec Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine's ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com
About the Judging
The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.
About Cyber Defense Magazine
With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.
