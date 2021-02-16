LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering managed IT, cybersecurity, connectivity and cloud communications, announced today that Ashley Arbuckle has been appointed Chief Product Officer (CPO); Aditi Dravid has been named General Counsel & Secretary; and Mark Roberts has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
Technology and cybersecurity veteran Arbuckle is responsible for all product strategy, roadmap, and overall success of TPx products in the market. He will focus on creating a differentiated solution and customer experience to anticipate and meet near- and long-term opportunities for the business.
Dravid brings 20 years of experience, with a broad-based legal background, as a senior advisor and business partner to public and private companies. She is responsible for the company's legal and compliance activities.
Communications industry expert Roberts is responsible for all marketing operations, building brand recognition and driving growth opportunities for the company within the managed services market. A proven marketing leader with more than 25 years of experience in the technology industry, Mark brings a strong track record of transforming high-tech companies, building brands and driving demand.
All three new senior leaders report to CEO Don Joos and work closely with the entire executive team to create scale, drive strategy and help build and maintain excellent relationships with clients.
"These are vital senior roles that will help shape and drive the future success of the company," said Don Joos, TPx CEO. "Ashley is a data-driven product leader with experience in defining, developing and scaling product and technology strategy. Aditi's proven history of mitigating risk while providing practical solutions to business teams makes her the perfect partner to the executive team. And Mark is a proven marketing leader with industry expertise transforming organizations. I'm confident in their ability to help move the company forward as a leading nationwide managed services provider for SMBs and enterprise organizations."
About TPx Communications
TPx is a leading nationwide managed services provider focused on the success of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with approximately 25,000 customers in more than 50,000 locations across the U.S. For more than two decades, TPx has offered managed services and solutions to help customers across every business sector address the growing complexity of their IT environments. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com or follow TPx on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
