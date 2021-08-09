AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering cybersecurity, managed networks and cloud communications, announced CEO Don Joos is among the honorees on the inaugural Channel Futures DE&I 101 list.
The list recognizes individuals from a broad spectrum of multicultural backgrounds who are driving diversity, equity and inclusion in the technology channel through their words, actions and leadership.
"At TPx, we believe we are stronger together. We work toward creating a TPx family that mirrors the diversity of our communities at large, nurtures talent, enables individual growth and creates an environment where each and every TPx employee feels included," said Don Joos, TPx CEO. "I am honored to be a part of this esteemed list and fully believe our diversity will supercharge our efforts to meet TPx's responsibilities to its partners, employees and customers."
The Channel Futures DE&I 101 list was created to spotlight the dedicated and determined individuals working to eliminate discrimination in the industry.
The need for DE&I has been acknowledged in the information and communications industries for many years. While many tech organizations have received attention for the DE&I programs they've launched, it's the people at the grassroots level who get things started and keep the momentum going, but too often, their efforts go unacknowledged.
"The publication of this list represents a milestone for the industry and channel in raising the visibility of individuals who are truly at the center of change in the industry," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content, Informa Tech Channels. "These individuals are propelling their organizations forward when it comes to innovation, business growth and customer/supplier connections. The Channel Futures team is proud of its role in bringing this list, spearheaded by Managing Editor Buffy Naylor, to market recognizing such a great group of individuals."
"It's been proven that a diverse workforce can make a company more innovative, productive and profitable," said Kelly Danziger, general manager, Informa Tech Channels. "Our industry is constantly evolving to keep pace with advances in information and communications technologies and the workplace structure. It's essential that the industry and the channel also evolve in step with the workplace demographics. Beyond making good business sense, it's the right thing to do."
About TPx
TPx helps businesses navigate the complicated and evolving IT landscape. As a leading nationwide managed services provider, TPx helps businesses simplify operations, optimize networks, improve productivity, reduce costs and keep IT environments secure. TPx offers a full suite of managed IT, secure network, unified communications and cybersecurity services to manage its customers' complex IT needs and make IT easy. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com or follow TPx on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About Channel Futures
Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the IT channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. Our properties include Channel Futures MSP 501, recognizing the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry, Channel Futures DEI 101, honoring and celebrating those who have often been under-represented in tech channels; Channel Partners Events, delivering unparalleled in-person events, including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, The MSP Summit, and Channel Evolution Europe; and DEI Community Group, our initiatives to educate, support, promote, and sustain diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the IT channel industry. Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; We are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.
