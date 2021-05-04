AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering managed IT, cybersecurity, connectivity and cloud communications, announced today that they debuted on Vertical Systems Group's U.S. Carrier Managed SD-WAN LEADERBOARD benchmark for the first time.
TPx emerged from the Challenger Tier for the past two years to the LEADERBOARD. To be recognized as part of the LEADERBOARD, service providers must have two percent (2%) or more of the installed and billable Carrier Managed SD-WAN customer sites in the U.S. as of December 31, 2020.
"The managed SD-WAN market in the U.S. endured the pandemic as service providers installed hundreds of new networks in extremely challenging conditions throughout the past year," said Rick Malone, principal of Vertical Systems Group.
TPx's MSx Managed SD-WAN uses a state-of-the-art platform to deliver guaranteed performance in the cloud that creates seamless enterprise connectedness. MSx SD-WAN provides key business benefits to customers including:
- Assured application performance with an optimized cloud network.
- Business policy automation with simplified IT operation.
- Zero-touch deployments and one-click service insertion.
- End-to-end management with direct cloud access that provides powerful performance, reliability and security.
"Many of our customers are small and medium-sized businesses, and their owners rely on TPx to manage their SD-WAN solutions to enable more flexible and dynamic connectivity for traffic across their entire network," said Ashley Arbuckle, Chief Product Officer, TPx. "We continue to add service enhancements that help deliver a lower total cost of ownership for businesses, regardless of the connectivity solution chosen. We're excited that Vertical Systems Group recognizes our leadership in SD-WAN and elevated our recognition as part of LEADERBOARD in 2020."
About TPx Communications
TPx is the leading nationwide managed service provider focused on the success of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with approximately 25,000 customers in more than 50,000 locations across the U.S. For more than two decades, TPx has offered managed services and solutions to help customers across every business sector address the growing complexity of their IT environments. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com or follow TPx on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About Vertical Systems Group
Vertical Systems Group is recognized worldwide as a leading market research and strategic consulting firm specializing in defensible quantification of the networking industry. For more information see http://www.verticalsystems.com and Twitter @VerticalSys.
