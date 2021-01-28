LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPx, a nationwide premier managed services provider delivering award-winning managed IT, security, unified communications and connectivity, announced today upgrades to the TPx managed software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution. The enhancements boost support for a variety of business network deployments, ranging from work from home to enterprises with thousands of physical locations.
"Now more than ever, resilient and secure networks are critical for businesses of all sizes whether they're connecting remote workers, distributed sites, cloud infrastructure, data centers or medical centers," said Jared Martin, Vice President of MSx Managed Services for TPx. "Our enhanced SD-WAN solution fills these gaps as network demands continue to task the ways businesses operate."
Based on the VMware SD-WAN™ platform, TPx's upgraded solution now includes support for:
- Work from home through private traffic segmentation – TPx enables businesses to offer SD-WAN benefits to remote workers by separating work-related network traffic from home Internet activity.
- Cloud deployments with virtual managed services routers (vMSRs) – TPx vMSRs enable businesses to connect individual sites to their virtual infrastructure hosted in Amazon AWS or Microsoft Azure with minimal latency and maximum throughput without the need to install another physical device on the network.
- Distributed enterprise network scaling with MSR clustering – For large networks with hundreds or thousands of remote sites, MSR clustering brings scale to SD-WAN by creating a hub of edge devices (physical or virtual) that can expand tunnel capacity and bandwidth to up to 20Gbps while ensuring redundancy and failover with active/active or active/passive configurations.
- Privacy-ready networks with PCI and HIPAA compliance – For organizations that must meet these standards for customer information, privacy and security, TPx's SD-WAN is compliant with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
