AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering managed IT, cybersecurity, connectivity and cloud communications, announced today the expansion of their services portfolio to include Security Advisory Services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB's). The new Security Advisory Services will provide a cost-effective way for SMB's to understand their vulnerabilities, identify gaps in their business's cybersecurity and define a strategy to secure their business.
TPx is leveraging its broad experience in security and risk assessments, operations, architectures, policy compliance, privacy and other security domains to solve the biggest security challenges for SMBs. With many SMB's lacking in-house IT resources or in need of additional capabilities, TPx's Security Advisory Services will help businesses gain the insights they need to protect their data, manage risks and focus on their business.
"Small business owners face enough challenges. Navigating the ever-expanding cybersecurity landscape shouldn't be one of them," said Jonathan Goldberger, VP of Security and Professional Services at TPx. "With an alarming 60% of SMBs going out of business within six months of a cyberattack, our Security Advisory Services help SMBs understand the risks and build an actionable plan to secure their organizations."
The pandemic has exponentially increased the cybersecurity threat, with 43% of attacks targeting SMBs. Yet, many don't have the expensive internal IT resources to handle the challenge. As a cost-effective alternative, TPx security consultants will evaluate an SMB's security posture from end to end, defining and executing a tailored engagement that meets a business' unique requirements.
TPx's Security Advisory Services include:
- Cybersecurity Gap Assessment: Designed to assess an organization's security maturity and prioritize the mitigation of their security risks.
- Vulnerability Assessment: Designed to evaluate an organization's current exposure to threats through vulnerability scans and also its ability to limit future exposure through an effective vulnerability management program.
- Network Security Assessment: Designed to evaluate the security posture and functional capabilities of an organization's environment and its ability to transmit and safeguard the organization's critical data.
- Wireless Security Assessment: Designed to evaluate an organization's wireless infrastructure and configuration, security posture and functional capabilities.
All of TPx's offerings are based on best practices derived from information security standards such as CIS Top Twenty, NIST 800-171 and 800-53, ISO 27000 series, and others. For more information on TPx's Security Advisory Services or to speak with a TPx consultant, please visit
https://www.tpx.com/services/managed-it/security-advisory-services.
About TPx Communications
TPx is the leading nationwide managed service provider focused on the success of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with approximately 25,000 customers in more than 50,000 locations across the U.S. For more than two decades, TPx has offered managed services and solutions to help customers across every business sector address the growing complexity of their IT environments. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com or follow TPx on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
