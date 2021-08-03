AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering cybersecurity, managed networks and cloud communications, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded TPx's UCx with Webex a 2021 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award.
TPx's UCx was designed to address the pain points of small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and provide a simple, seamless and secure solution to meet their needs. It transforms the way employees work with a single, simple to use communication and collaboration app for calling, messaging and meeting with anyone, anywhere, and on any device.
"TPx's UCx combined with our secure, managed network offerings provides small and mid-sized companies access to the cost-effective, flexible and powerful solutions their employees need to collaborate effectively and securely in the current environment of heightened cyber threats," said Don Joos, CEO of TPx. "We know the needs of SMBs continue to evolve, and their success is our driving motivation. We are humbled by this recognition as it underscores our commitment to SMBs, and it emboldens us and strengthens our commitment to continue our mission of helping SMBs solve their complex business problems with straightforward, easy-to-use solutions."
TPx's UCx has four core capabilities (Collaboration, Messaging, Meetings and Enterprise VoIP) that work together to provide one seamless solution to meet SMB business communication needs and allows for powerful teamwork and collaboration while providing a simple and seamless solution in a safe and secure environment.
"Congratulations to TPx for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "TPx's UCx is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from TPx in 2021 and beyond."
About TPx
TPx helps businesses navigate the complicated and evolving IT landscape. As a leading nationwide managed services provider, TPx helps businesses simplify operations, optimize networks, improve productivity, reduce costs and keep IT environments secure. TPx offers a full suite of managed IT, secure network, unified communications and cybersecurity services to manage its customers' complex IT needs and make IT easy. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com or follow TPx on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
