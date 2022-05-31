TPx has been named Best Hybrid Work Enabler by Channel Partner Insight MSP Innovation Awards. The MSP Innovation Awards celebrate the dynamic companies who are serving as extraordinary examples of success in the American managed services market.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering cybersecurity, managed networks and cloud communications, announced today that it has been named Best Hybrid Work Enabler by Channel Partner Insight MSP Innovation Awards. The MSP Innovation Awards celebrate the dynamic companies who are serving as extraordinary examples of success in the American managed services market.
TPx was recognized for its ability to enable a hybrid work model for businesses so that employees are able to work more efficiently and securely from the office or at home. Over the past two years, the pandemic has forced so many businesses to redefine what work looks like and require advanced, yet easy to use IT solutions to be successful.
Acting as an extension of customers' IT team, TPx helps businesses navigate the complex and ever-evolving hybrid work landscape and has been a trusted partner throughout the pandemic, providing network, communications and collaboration, and IT solutions. TPx's suite of managed services help business optimize their hybrid and remote work infrastructure through:
- An enhanced communications and collaboration experience with UCx with Webex;
- Network prioritization and traffic segmentation with SD-WAN;
- And increased cybersecurity with Managed Endpoint Security and Security Awareness Training.
"We've come a long way since being named a Rising Star in 2019," said Mark Roberts, TPx CMO & EVP Product Management. "Over the past three years, TPx has helped businesses enable and optimize their remote and hybrid work environments. This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work to help customers connect and enable hybrid work for their employees."
About TPx
TPx is a leading nationwide managed service provider focused on the success of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with approximately 18,000 customers in more than 49,000 locations across the U.S. For more than two decades, TPx has offered managed services and solutions to help customers across every business sector address the growing complexity of their IT environments. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com or follow TPx on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
