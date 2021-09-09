AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering cybersecurity, managed networks and cloud communications, today launched a free ransomware evaluation for businesses nationwide. With the FBI reporting a 300% increase in cybercrimes since the pandemic began, businesses need a plan to help mitigate risk against growing cyber threats.
The free ransomware evaluation launch coincides with the start of National Small Business Week, which will spotlight the resilience of America's small businesses as they rebound from the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic. Businesses of every size face significant threats from ransomware. According to recent research, 43% of online attacks target small businesses, and a mere 14% of those businesses are prepared to defend themselves.
For a limited time, TPx is offering a complimentary 30-minute ransomware evaluation to businesses nationwide. The consultative evaluation is designed to help businesses understand their vulnerabilities and learn how to mitigate risk related to ransomware. TPx's expert security consultants will review the company's security practices and infrastructure setup to evaluate their ransomware risk, identify weaknesses and provide recommendations to help protect the business.
"In the current environment of heightened cyber threats, many small businesses don't have a dedicated internal IT team to handle the modern work environment's security needs," said Jonathan Goldberger, Senior Vice President Security Practice and Strategic Sales, TPx. "The result has left many small businesses vulnerable without knowing how or where to start when it comes to protecting their IT environment. Our evaluation is intended to help businesses identify their organizational weaknesses and manage risk, ultimately helping them save money and protect their reputation."
The free ransomware evaluation is the latest addition to TPx's Security Advisory Services portfolio introduced in April of this year. TPx's ransomware evaluation gives businesses recommendations on areas of cybersecurity that may require attention and is delivered by TPx's expert security consultants. The free consultation and evaluation are available to any business in the United States. Businesses can sign up here: https://www.tpx.com/lp/ransomware-evaluation/.
About TPx
TPx helps businesses navigate the complicated and evolving IT landscape. As a leading managed services provider, TPx simplifies business operations, optimizes networks, improves productivity, reduces costs and keeps IT environments secure for businesses nationwide. TPx offers a full suite of managed IT, secure network, unified communications and cybersecurity services to manage its customers' complex IT needs and make IT easy. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com or follow TPx on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
Media Contact
John Walker, TPx, 4046260051, john@chirpPR.com
SOURCE TPx