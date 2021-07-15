AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering managed IT, cybersecurity, connectivity and cloud communications, has been named one of the world's premier managed service providers on the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.
TPx has been selected as one of the technology industry's top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel Futures. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics. This year's list attracted a record number of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the survey's history.
"Being recognized on the MSP 501 list for the third consecutive year is a testament to the commitment of the entire TPx team, and without their unwavering dedication, this accomplishment would not be possible," said Don Joos, TPx CEO. "Small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) face security and operational challenges every day, and while we're excited to pause and accept this honor, we know our work is not done. We look forward to continuing to help our customers nationwide, who turn to us for a full suite of managed IT, unified communications and security services so they can focus their efforts on what they do best."
Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organizations in the public and private sectors. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and support of hybrid workforces.
"The 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. They stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for the Channel Futures and Channel Partners Conference & Expo division of Informa Tech Channels. "Coordinated by Channel Futures MSP 501 editor Allison Francis, this year's list was clearly one of the best ever on record."
The MSP 501 winners will be recognized at the MSP 501 Awards Gala at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo / MSP Summit, Nov. 1-4, in Las Vegas.
Background
The 2021 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures editorial and research teams. Data was collected online from March 1-May 24, 2021. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.
About TPx
TPx is a leading nationwide managed services provider focused on the success of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with approximately 25,000 customers in more than 50,000 locations across the U.S. For more than two decades, TPx has offered managed services and solutions to help customers across every business sector address the growing complexity of their IT environments. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com or follow TPx on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About Channel Futures
Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the IT channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. Our properties include Channel Futures MSP 501, recognizing the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry, Channel Futures DEI 101, honoring and celebrating those who have often been under-represented in tech channels; Channel Partners Events, delivering unparalleled in-person events, including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, The MSP Summit, and Channel Evolution Europe; and DEI Community Group, our initiatives to educate, support, promote, and sustain diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the IT channel industry. Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; We are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.
