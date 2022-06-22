TPx has been named one of the world's premier managed service providers (MSPs) in the prestigious 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.
AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering cybersecurity, managed networks and cloud communications, has been named one of the world's premier managed service providers (MSPs) in the prestigious 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.
TPx has been selected as one of the technology industry's top-performing managed service providers by the editors of Channel Futures for the fourth consecutive year. The Channel Futures MSP 501 ranks organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.
"It is an honor to once again be recognized on the MSP 501 list. TPx takes pride in being a trusted partner that businesses can depend on," said Rick Mace, TPx CEO. "The MSP landscape is changing rapidly as businesses have more demands on their IT budgets and staff. Our broad IT portfolio, in-house expertise and commitment to our customers has established TPx as a trusted technology partner provider to US businesses."
This year's list once again attracted a record number of applicants, making it one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners are being recognized on the Channel Futures website and will be honored at a special ceremony at the Channel Futures MSP Summit + Channel Partners Leadership Summit, Sept. 13-16, in Orlando, Florida.
Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium and large organizations in public and private sectors. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration and support of hybrid work forces.
"The 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Allison Francis, senior news editor for Channel Futures. "The 501 has truly evolved with the MSP market, as showcased by this year's crop of winners. This is also the fifth consecutive year of application pool growth, making this year's list one of the best on record."
About TPx
TPx is a leading nationwide managed service provider focused on the success of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with approximately 18,000 customers in more than 49,000 locations across the U.S. For more than two decades, TPx has offered managed services and solutions to help customers across every business sector address the growing complexity of their IT environments. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com or follow TPx on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About Channel Futures
Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem. This community includes technology and communications consultants, integrators, sellers, MSPs, agents, vendors and providers.
Our properties include the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, the MSP 501 Summit and Channel Partners Europe; and Allies of the Channel Council (ACC) and DEI Community Group, our initiatives to educate, support and promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.
Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in ICT sector. Every year, we welcome 14,000+ subscribers to our research, more than 4 million unique monthly visitors to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.
Media Contact
John Walker, TPx, 404.626.0051, john@chirpPR.com
