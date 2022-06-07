TPx received a 2022 Global InfoSec award for Most Comprehensive Cybersecurity Services by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM).
AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering cybersecurity, managed networks and cloud communications, today announced it received a 2022 Global InfoSec award for Most Comprehensive Cybersecurity Services by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM).
CDM, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, honored TPx with the award during the 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards, held at the RSA Conference in San Francisco.
"It is equally exciting and humbling to receive this prestigious cybersecurity award from Cyber Defense Magazine, and it underscores our security commitment to our customers," said Rick Mace, TPx CEO. "Our customers rely on us for managed solutions, advisory services and software that keeps their businesses safe. We will continue to enhance our offerings to make sure our customers have the right security solutions and services to fit the changing needs within the market."
TPx offers a complete cybersecurity portfolio, including Managed Firewalls, Managed Endpoint Security, Managed Detection and Response, Managed Disaster Recovery and Backups, Managed Inbox Detection and Response, Security Awareness Training, and Security Advisory Services. By combining industry-leading tools with proven processes and expert resources, TPx helps businesses improve their security posture and protect them against emerging cyberthreats.
"TPx embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
About TPx
TPx helps businesses navigate the complicated and evolving IT landscape. As a leading nationwide managed services provider, TPx helps businesses simplify operations, optimize networks, improve productivity, reduce costs and keep IT environments secure. TPx offers a full suite of managed IT, secure network, unified communications and cybersecurity services to manage its customers' complex IT needs and make IT easy. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com or follow TPx on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About CDM InfoSec Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com
About the Judging
The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of a company's data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.
About Cyber Defense Magazine
Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.
Media Contact
John Walker, TPx, 404.626.0051, john@chirpPR.com
SOURCE TPx