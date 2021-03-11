GALWAY, Ireland, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tr3Dent, the leading global provider of an intuitive, end-to-end strategic planning platform that empowers digital transformation, today announced that it achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for information security management. This certification exemplifies Tr3Dent's commitment to meeting the highest industry standard for information security compliance and keeping customer data safe.
A market leader in the areas of business ecosystem modeling and strategic planning, Tr3Dent is trusted by companies of all sizes around the world with the complex and sensitive information required to achieve digital transformation. With security a top priority, completing the stringent ISO/IEC 27001 certification process validates and enhances its information security policies, ensuring the highest level of security for customers.
"Information security management is at the heart of everything we do and the driving force behind securing ISO/IEC 27001 certification," said Conor Daly, chief technology officer at Tr3Dent. "Our diverse, global customer-base has high expectations and requirements for information security standards, and we're pleased to show that our data security management is up to the task."
The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 details the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system as well as assessing and treating information security risks. In completing this certification, Tr3Dent received expert guidance from Fullstream Business Services, a leading business and IT management consulting firm.
Tr3Dent empowers organizations of all sizes to quickly, easily and confidently navigate their digital transformation journey. Leveraging its expertise in visualization technology, Tr3Dent's intuitive, end-to-end strategic planning platform, Transformation Accelerator, enables cross-organizational productivity and collaboration while simplifying the organization, design and management of the complex information required to enable successful digital transformations. Founded in 2014, Tr3Dent serves more than 500 organizations and partners around the world across a variety of industries, including management and IT consulting, technology, education, telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, supply chain and retail, rely on Tr3Dent to empower digital transformation. Headquartered in Galway, Ireland, Tr3Dent also maintains operations in Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit http://www.tr3dent.com and follow on Twitter @Tr3Dent.
