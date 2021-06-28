GALWAY, Ireland, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tr3Dent, the leading global provider of an intuitive, end-to-end strategic planning platform that empowers digital transformation, today announced that its Transformation Accelerator platform won a gold Globee® award in the enterprise agile planning tools category at the 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards®. In receiving this award, Transformation Accelerator is recognized for its proven success in empowering organizations to intelligently transform ecosystems and business models to identify new revenue streams, drive significant growth, enhance customer experience and improve productivity.
As organizations embark on their digital transformation journeys, Transformation Accelerator enables teams to collaborate, organize and clearly communicate complex information in a visually appealing and interactive way to drive engagement and fuel success. And with nearly seventy percent of companies today accelerating digital business initiatives, collaboration tools that enable remote strategic planning have never been more critical.
"We are excited to be recognized by the Globee Awards for our achievements in providing cutting-edge, collaborative technology that eases the strategic planning process and helps organizations of all sizes intelligently transform ecosystems and unlock new opportunities," says Kevin McCaffrey, CEO and founder of Tr3Dent. "This distinction further highlights our commitment to our customers and their unique digital transformation needs."
The IT World Awards® recognize information technology and cyber security vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology and cyber security. More than 65 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The IT World Awards are open to all information technology and cyber security organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services.
"The information technology industry continues to show its resilience," said San Madan, co-president of the Globee Awards. "The tech sector is robust and innovative. And the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop and socialize thereby accelerating demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere."
About Tr3Dent:
Tr3Dent empowers organizations of all sizes to quickly, easily and confidently navigate their digital transformation journey. Leveraging its expertise in visualization technology, Tr3Dent's intuitive, end-to-end strategic planning platform, Transformation Accelerator, enables cross-organizational productivity and collaboration while simplifying the organization, design and management of the complex information required to enable successful digital transformations. Founded in 2014, Tr3Dent serves more than 500 organizations and partners around the world across a variety of industries, including management and IT consulting, technology, education, telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, supply chain and retail, rely on Tr3Dent to empower digital transformation. Headquartered in Galway, Ireland, Tr3Dent also maintains operations in Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit http://www.tr3dent.com and follow on Twitter @tr3dent.
