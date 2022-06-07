The prestigious global awards program recognizes Tr3Dent's Transformation Accelerator platform for its outstanding innovation in simplifying complex digital transformation processes for the second year in a row
GALWAY, Ireland, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tr3Dent, the leading provider of an intuitive strategic planning and structured collaboration platform that empowers digital transformation journeys, today announced that its Transformation Accelerator platform won a gold Globee® award in the enterprise agile planning tools category at the 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology World Awards®.
"The Tr3Dent team is delighted to be recognized by the Globee Awards for the second consecutive year. This distinction is a great testament to our commitment to building technology that helps organizations fuel digital transformation success," said Kevin McCaffrey, CEO and founder of Tr3Dent. "As technology and business executives continue to realize the value-generation potential of digital transformation projects, Tr3Dent believes agile strategic planning tools will be the secret to accelerating the transition to digital business models."
Transformation Accelerator (TA) simplifies the design and management of digital transformation projects to fuel success. As a secure, rich platform, TA helps improve team and business performance by creating a real-time, collaborative environment that provides a single source of truth in a highly visual and intuitive interface. Further, features like dynamic ecosystem modeling and stakeholder mapping, embedded vertical and horizontal intelligence and intelligent integrations help facilitate critical complex processes, such as business model planning, C-suite buy-in and ecosystem definition.
This distinction from the 2022 Information Technology World Awards® builds on a year of growth and innovation for Tr3Dent. Tr3Dent was selected as a SIIA CODiE finalist in the best work management platform category in April 2022. In February 2022, Tr3Dent announced it closed a private placement for senior secure convertible debentures of nearly CAD $1 million. The offering is critical in executing Tr3Dent's public listing, expanding the company's sales and business development teams and strengthening its footprint in the North American market. This financing round has also helped accelerate the continued growth, innovation and adoption of Transformation Accelerator globally.
"The information technology industry has always been and will continue to be robust and innovative," said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. "Though the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop and socialize, there is optimistic demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere."
About Tr3Dent
Tr3Dent empowers organizations to quickly and confidently navigate their digital transformation journeys. Tr3Dent's Transformation Accelerator is an intuitive strategic planning and structured collaboration platform that simplifies the design and management of digital transformation projects to fuel success. With innovative ecosystem modeling and stakeholder mapping capabilities, the platform facilitates critical complex processes, such as business model planning, C-suite buy-in and ecosystem definition. Founded in 2014, Tr3Dent serves more than 500 organizations and partners globally in various industries, including management and IT consulting, technology, education, telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, supply chain and retail. Headquartered in Galway, Ireland, the company also maintains operations in Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit http://www.tr3dent.com and follow on Twitter @tr3dent.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
