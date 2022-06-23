Further bolstering its flexible and people-centric culture, the global innovator joins a list of forward-thinking companies transitioning to four-day workweek models
GALWAY, Ireland, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tr3Dent, the leading provider of an intuitive strategic planning and structured collaboration platform that empowers digital transformation journeys, today announced it has piloted a four-day workweek. Aligned with 4 Day Week Global's 100-80-100 model – 100% of the pay, 80% of the time, but critically in exchange for 100% of the productivity, Tr3Dent's new workweek will consist of four eight-hour days each week.
"We're excited to join the various forward-thinking companies moving to four-day workweek models," said Kevin McCaffrey, CEO and founder of Tr3Dent. "By enabling our employees to spend more time relaxing with loved ones, Tr3Dent not only creates a more progressive work culture, but we also build a more resilient and productive team for years to come."
Tr3Dent's four-day workweek will consist of 32 hours, providing employees with a 3-day weekend to spend time with their loved ones, travel or enjoy their hobbies outside work. Working with the 100-80-100 model, Tr3Dent employees receive 100% of their usual pay, work 80% of the time with a more flexible schedule and deliver 100% of the productivity. While Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will remain core days for all employees, Tr3Dent's new four-day model will allow its team members to take Monday or Friday as an additional day off. If an employee's out-of-office falls on a holiday, the employee will be entitled to a day in lieu. To ensure the four-day workweek pilot is successful, Tr3Dent is scheduling regular team check-in meetings and reviews to ensure the new structure meets all employees' unique needs.
"While I've read several articles on companies transitioning to four-day workweeks, I never thought I'd get the chance to work for such a people-centric company," said Dave Ryan, product manager at Tr3Dent. "As a product manager, my week is always hectic. The four-day workweek model allows me to focus on some areas of my personal life that I've always wanted to pursue but never had the time."
4 Day Week Global is a not-for-profit community established by Andrew Barnes and Charlotte Lockhart to provide a platform for like-minded people interested in supporting the idea of the four-day work week as a part of the future of work. This idea was born out of the waves of attention they received from around the world in reaction to their successful program launched at Perpetual Guardian in 2018.
About Tr3Dent
Tr3Dent empowers organizations to quickly and confidently navigate their digital transformation journeys. Tr3Dent's Transformation Accelerator is an intuitive strategic planning and structured collaboration platform that simplifies the design and management of digital transformation projects to fuel success. With innovative ecosystem modeling and stakeholder mapping capabilities, the platform facilitates critical complex processes, such as business model planning, C-suite buy-in and ecosystem definition. Founded in 2014, Tr3Dent serves more than 500 organizations and partners globally in various industries, including management and IT consulting, technology, education, telecommunications, insurance, healthcare, supply chain and retail. Headquartered in Galway, Ireland, the company also maintains operations in Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit http://www.tr3dent.com and follow on Twitter @tr3dent.
