TORONTO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global supply chains are more complex than ever, and the need for traceability has never been greater. Emerging technologies now deliver capabilities that go beyond traditional barcodes. Today, imperceptible data carriers containing the serialized identities essential for item-level traceability offer an added layer of protection against sophisticated counterfeiters. In this free webinar, attendees will discover how easy it is to digitally evolve your supply chain, and how your business – including your partners, customers and consumers – will benefit. Learn more about how to elevate consumer safety and protect your brand by embracing the digital evolution of your supply chain.
Join Becky Kiichle-Gross, Staff Product Manager, Digimarc and John McPherson, Director of Digital Innovation, Rfxcel in a live webinar on Thursday, May 06, 2021 at 1pm EDT (10am PDT)
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Traceability for Consumer Safety: Evolving Your Physical and Digital Supply Chain.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Sydney Perelmutter, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 352, sperelmutter@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks