TORONTO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Critical supply chain disruptions combined with a rapid rise in the trade of counterfeit goods around the world highlighted the need for traceability and product authentication across increasingly complex global supply chains. Many major consumer brands — perhaps including your own organization — struggle to identify where products are located at any given time around the world, and when products are located, whether they are authentic.
Inventory shortages and supply chain uncertainties have contributed to a lack of consumer confidence in many long-trusted companies, sending those businesses in search of powerful new supply chain solutions. Product digitization, through serialized packaging and traceability, allows consumer brands to authenticate products by casting digital shadows, thereby:
- Making them visible anywhere around the world
- Helping to curtail counterfeiting
- Avoiding potential supply chain disasters
- Preventing lost revenue
Join Phil Stafford, Global Business Development Director, Digimarc; Curt Schacker, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships, Evrythng; and John Dwyer, Vice President of Business Development, Westrock, for the live webinar on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
