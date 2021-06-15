SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that Traceable has won the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Application Security category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.
In the past year as companies across industries were forced to take much of their operations online, the rapid pace of digital transformation accelerated the adoption of APIs and microservices, resulting in massively increased attack surfaces that the existing application security models cannot keep up with.
Addressing these challenges, Traceable helps businesses protect their applications, microservices and APIs from the inside out, with their application security platform designed to protect cloud native applications and APIs. Traceable learns and maps the DNA of your cloud native applications, APIs, and associated data flows leveraging distributed tracing and applying machine learning to empower businesses by analyzing and identifying risks and stopping breaches as they're happening, and simplifying compliance related challenges for security teams.
"We are humbled to be recognized as a recipient of the Fortress Cyber Security Award in the Application Security category," said CEO and co-founder Jyoti Bansal. "Now more than ever, it's imperative for everyone to focus on a software-centric approach to security. This achievement underscores the effort we've put into protecting the software innovation momentum driven by the exploding API economy. We will continue to invest heavily in Traceable to help our customers protect their businesses and brands from new and unknown emerging threats."
"We are so proud to name Traceable as a winner in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Traceable are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand."
About Traceable
Traceable provides API and application security for cloud native applications, enabling security and engineering teams to keep up with the rapid change driven by the adoption of microservices, APIs, and rapid cloud adoption. Traceable applies the power of distributed tracing and machine learning to understand the DNA of underlying APIs and applications, understand their normal behavior, and identify anomalies to detect and block threats, making businesses more secure and resilient. Learn more at https://traceable.ai.
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
