NORTH READING, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the leading digital platform company for the life sciences industry, today announced that, for the fifth consecutive year, Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO of TraceLink, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14 at 8:40 am EST via virtual webcast.
During his presentation, Dahod will discuss the long-term global market opportunity for TraceLink, including the Company's unique position in digitally transforming the healthcare industry with its Opus digital supply network platform.
