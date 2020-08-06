NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Track Group, Inc. (OTCQX: TRCK), a global leader in offender tracking and monitoring services, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2020 (the "Q3 FY20"). In Q3 FY20, the Company posted (i) total revenue of $8.5M, down 5% from $9.0M in the third quarter last year due to device sales used to establish a large Latin American reseller in 2019; however, monitoring revenue which comprises the substantial majority of total revenue was $8.3M in Q3 FY20, an increase of approximately 5% over the same period last year , (ii) operating income of $1.0M representing an increase of 59% compared to operating income of $0.6M for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 ("Q3 FY19"), (ii) adjusted EBITDA of $2.3M, up 17% compared to $1.9M for Q3 FY19, and (iv) a net income attributable to common shareholders of $0.4M compared to a net loss of $0.1M for the same period last year.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Total revenue of $8.5M for the Q3 FY20 and $25.0M for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 ("9M FY20"), are down 5% and 1%, respectively, compared to Q3 FY19 and the nine months ended June 30, 2019 ("9M FY19") due to a decline in device sales. Quarterly monitoring revenue which comprises the substantial majority of total revenue was $8.33M in Q3 FY20, up 5% over Q3 FY19 monitoring revenue of $7.90M. Monitoring revenue for the 9M FY20 was $24.6M, up approximately 3% compared to monitoring revenue of $23.8M for the 9M FY19.
- Quarterly gross profit of $4.6M in Q3 FY20 was down 4% vs. Q3 FY19 gross profit of $4.8M but up 4% over Q2 FY20 gross profit of $4.4M. Gross profit for the 9M FY20 was $13.7 million, or down 1% compared to gross profit of $13.9 million for the 9M FY19.
- Total operating expense for Q3 FY20 of $3.6M is down 13% versus Q3 FY19's $4.2M of total operating expense. The reduction in quarterly operating expense when combined with Q3 FY20 gross profit of $4.6M led to Q3 FY20 quarterly operating income of $1.0M, which is an improvement of 59% compared to the $0.6M operating profit for Q3 FY19. For the 9M FY20, operating income was $1.6M compared to operating income of $0.3M for the nine-month period in FY19, representing an improvement of over 400%.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the Q3 FY20 finished at $2.3M, up 17%, compared to $1.9M for Q3 FY19. Adjusted EBITDA for the 9M FY20 was $5.7M, up approximately 7% vs $5.3M for the nine-month period in FY19.
- Cash balance of $9.0M for Q3 FY20, up 31% compared to $6.9M for Q3 FY19 and up 17% over the March 31, 2020 cash balance of $7.7M.
- Net income attributable to shareholders in Q3 FY20 was $0.4M compared to a net loss of $0.1M in Q3 FY19, a change principally attributable to the Company's strong operating performance and exchange rate gains as the US dollar strengthened against the Chilean peso. The net loss attributable to shareholders for the 9M FY20 was $1.5 million compared to a net loss of $2.1 million in the nine-month period in FY19.
BUSINESS OUTLOOK
As of August 6, 2020, the adverse impact by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) on the Company has been significant on the Chile operation and also has caused some delays with both the supply chain and certain requests for proposal administered by potential new clients. In addition, we are operating in a rapidly changing environment so the extent to which the Coronavirus pandemic impacts our business, operations and financial results from this point forward will depend on numerous evolving factors that we cannot accurately predict. Given this uncertainty, the Company has removed specific guidance regarding fiscal 2020 results.
About Track Group, Inc.
Track Group designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; as well as develops and sells a variety of related software, services, and accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The Company's products and services are designed to empower professionals in security, law enforcement, corrections and rehabilitation organizations worldwide with single-sourced offender management solutions that integrate reliable intervention technologies to support re-socialization and monitoring initiatives.
The Company currently trades under the ticker symbol "TRCK" on the OTCQX exchange. For more information, visit www.trackgrp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if", "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Track Group, Inc. and subsidiaries ("Track Group") are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and reflect Track Group's current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. Track Group may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in Track Group's annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. New risks emerge from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.
TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
September 30,
Assets
2020
2019
Current assets:
(Unaudited)
Cash
$
9,030,645
$
6,896,711
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,617,996 and $2,454,281, respectively
4,811,533
6,763,236
Prepaid expense and deposits
989,094
1,339,465
Inventory, net of reserves of $7,225 and $26,934, respectively
87,322
274,501
Total current assets
14,918,594
15,273,913
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,399,271 and $2,248,913, respectively
466,892
675,037
Monitoring equipment, net of accumulated amortization of $6,566,293 and $6,322,768, respectively
2,051,128
2,624,900
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $15,801,787 and $14,157,090, respectively
21,149,358
21,955,679
Goodwill
8,169,117
8,187,911
Deferred tax asset
451,127
540,563
Other assets
545,130
124,187
Total assets
$
47,751,346
$
49,382,190
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
574,519
2,628,003
Accrued liabilities
14,571,805
13,828,696
Current portion of long-term debt
3,758,031
33,827,689
Total current liabilities
18,904,355
50,284,388
Long-term debt, net of current portion
30,974,813
-
Long-term liabilities
217,324
-
Total liabilities
50,096,492
50,284,388
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Stockholders' equity (deficit):
Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 11,414,150 and 11,401,650 shares outstanding, respectively
1,141
1,140
Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 shares outstanding
-
-
Paid in capital
302,270,242
302,250,556
Accumulated deficit
(303,691,914)
(302,152,292)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(924,615)
(1,001,602)
Total equity (deficit)
(2,345,146)
(902,198)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
47,751,346
$
49,382,190
TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue:
Monitoring and other related services
$
8,325,697
$
7,904,015
$
24,587,212
$
23,841,746
Product sales and other
158,213
1,051,449
449,255
1,416,495
Total revenue
8,483,910
8,955,464
25,036,467
25,258,241
Cost of revenue:
Monitoring, products and other related services
3,379,934
3,661,470
9,848,520
9,827,373
Depreciation and amortization
482,797
500,704
1,464,396
1,512,583
Total cost of revenue
3,862,731
4,162,174
11,312,916
11,339,956
Gross profit
4,621,179
4,793,290
13,723,551
13,918,285
Operating expense:
General & administrative
2,329,520
2,725,991
8,064,593
9,464,332
Selling & marketing
487,786
556,122
1,671,767
1,637,026
Research & development
281,820
350,532
901,712
954,276
Depreciation & amortization
505,585
521,013
1,530,811
1,556,378
Total operating expense
3,604,711
4,153,658
12,168,883
13,612,012
Operating income
1,016,468
639,632
1,554,668
306,273
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(622,869)
(597,623)
(1,821,726)
(1,783,210)
Currency exchange rate gain (loss)
535,141
201,972
(655,791)
(134,795)
Other income, net
-
-
(4,347)
143
Total other income (expense)
(87,728)
(395,651)
(2,481,864)
(1,917,862)
Income (loss) before income taxes
928,740
243,981
(927,196)
(1,611,589)
Income tax expense
514,678
313,328
612,426
457,335
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
414,062
(69,347)
(1,539,622)
(2,068,924)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
8,497
15,255
76,987
(144,053)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
422,559
$
(54,092)
$
(1,462,635)
$
(2,212,977)
Net income (loss) per common share, basic and diluted
$
0.04
$
(0.01)
$
(0.14)
$
(0.18)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
11,414,150
11,251,650
11,362,416
11,200,551
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
414
$
(69)
$
(1,540)
$
(2,069)
Interest expense, net
623
597
1,822
1,783
Depreciation and amortization
988
1,022
2,995
3,069
Income taxes (1)
514
313
612
457
Board compensation and stock-based compensation
75
95
245
353
Foreign exchange expense
(535)
(202)
656
135
Other charges, net (2)
196
185
876
1,549
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,275
$
1,941
$
5,666
$
5,277
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, percent of revenue
26.8
%
21.7
%
22.6
%
20.9
%
Weighted average common shares outstanding
11,414,150
11,251,650
11,362,416
11,200,551
Non-GAAP earnings per share
$
0.20
$
0.17
$
0.50
$
0.47
(1) Currently, the Company has significant U.S. tax loss carryforwards that may be used to offset future taxable income, subject to IRS limitations. However, the Company is still subject to certain state, commonwealth, and other foreign based taxes.
(2) Other charges may include gains or losses and non-recurring accrual adjustments.