COTTAGE GROVE, Minn., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Back in 2019, TravelNet Solutions' TRACK software earned a prestigious Keystone Award from the Vacation Rental Marketing Blog (VRMB), a resource dedicated to helping property managers choose the best software for their evolving needs. Just two years later, they've done it again, earning top marks for mid to large companies with 50+ properties.
VRMB's award program, run by vacation-rental industry veterans Terry Whyte and Matt Landau, is dedicated to the notion that software is "empowering owners and managers of all shapes and sizes to move more efficiently, profitably, precisely than ever before." In their recap of the award, Whyte noted that TRACK is the only product he's seen that can launch a campaign and follow a customer through their entire journey without ever leaving the platform, drastically reducing the need for clunky integrations to make everything work.
"We're deeply honored to receive our second Keystone Award from VRMB," said Ryan Bailey, CEO of TravelNet Solutions. "Terry and Matt call TRACK the 'Software of the Future' and we couldn't agree more. Our mission has always been to transform how hospitality works. This award proves we're walking the talk."
Landau stated there is a "parade" of customers flocking to TRACK, but the accompanying write-up also correctly notes the company is being deliberate about its growth. "TRACK has been onboarding new members at record pace, but we also like how they've limited the speed of their growth in order to maintain full quality control (something any VRM can admire)."
TRACK combines all essential aspects of running a vacation-rental company into one deeply integrated platform. To learn more about what makes it the "Software of the Future," visit trackhs.com.
About TravelNet Solutions
Celebrating its 21st year serving the hospitality industry, TravelNet Solutions, Inc. (TNS) provides integrated software and marketing solutions for the hospitality industry including the TRACK Property Management System, CRM, and Call Center Software as well as a full suite of digital marketing services, booking engine, and high-converting websites. TNS is on a mission to transform how hospitality works and our vision of the future is a world where every hospitality company is able to compete on a level playing field. To learn more about how TNS can help you, please visit http://www.tnsinc.com.
Ryan Bailey, TravelNet Solutions, +1 (651) 757-4947, marketing@tnsinc.com
