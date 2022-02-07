ISTANBUL, Turkey, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LEİRA BİLİŞİM TİCARET LİMİTED ŞİRKETİ today announced the availability of TrackZero in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. LEIRA'S customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
"We built TrackZero to make customer-facing advanced analytics, dashboards, and data visualization accessible to everyone, everywhere," said Adel Alzubeir, Founder and CEO of LEIRA. "Having our product, TrackZero, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace enables us to offer TrackZero to a wider range of customers around the world."
LEIRA's flagship product, TrackZero, is designed to give developers the tools to build customer-facing analytics, dashboards, and data visualization that are easy for customers to use. TrackZero offers a unique value proposition, as it doesn't require direct access to the customers' databases to deliver on customer-facing analytics.
Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, "We're pleased to welcome LEIRA to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
About LEIRA
LEİRA BİLİŞİM TİCARET LİMİTED ŞİRKETİ is a provider of enterprise-class software solutions that add value to the software industry. LEIRA helps its customers deliver on better analytics to the end user with a wide variety of services, including software, professional services, and partner ecosystem delivery. For more information, visit TrackZero's Website.
