JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Despite the operational stumbling blocks created by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, GRM Information Management bookings for the year handily exceeded 2019 sales. The robust 2020 results were due largely to continued new business success in Healthcare, Public Sector and Entertainment.
While the pandemic forced many businesses to adopt cursory digital technologies like video calls and sharing documents via shared drives almost overnight, larger more sophisticated digital transformation initiatives are taking shape more slowly. GRM President and CEO, Avner Schneur, describes the situation by saying, "The impact of Covid-19 in 2020 on the implementation of truly transformative digital technologies was not high. However, Chief Information Officers who were hesitant to implement advanced digital solutions have now recognized that they must accelerate them. 2020 was a wake-up call for business leaders and it created real recognition of the necessity to accelerate the automation of high-value operational processes."
A leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Business Process Automation (BPA), GRM is well-suited to architect and deliver the new document and content-centric processes that are being focused on in the workplace and are the hallmarks of true digital transformation. These are processes that fundamentally change the way businesses execute internal, partner and customer-facing business processes. They're defined by the creation of structured digital data, employing that data to execute automated processes and providing an elevated level of insight and intelligence delivered via sophisticated analytics.
Continuing to demonstrate leadership in the marketplace, GRM's cloud-based Content Services Platform (CSP) benefitted from upgrades to its Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies. These technologies are transformative in terms of the intelligence, insights and conclusions that can be generated in order to provide a greater understanding of business dynamics and more informed decision making. In addition to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, other upgrades to the platform included more advanced, sophisticated graphical workflow and collaboration capabilities as well as heightened security standards.
GRM also introduced a robust suite of products to the healthcare market mid-year. Branded as the 'Connect Suite', these products collectively serve to connect, leverage and analyze data that operationalize high-value processes in Healthcare. The suite of products includes:
- CareConnect – patient referral management
- OnCallConnect -- on-call physician scheduling
- CoderConnect -- medical coding workflow
- EHRConnect -- patient data management
Significant sales activity is being created with these products which deliver a new level of automation and efficiency to the everyday processes at hospitals and clinics across the country.
2020 was a year defined by developing valuable partnerships that will assist in the continued acceleration of sales. Among the major relationships formalized during the course of the year was with Edge, a membership-based consortium that delivers technology solutions to Government, Higher Education and Healthcare organizations. Under terms of the relationship, GRM is named as Edge's preferred cloud content management partner; allowing consortium members to efficiently procure GRM digital transformation solutions and services.
Beyond technology innovations and domestic sales progress, growth outside of the United States also assisted in accelerating overall positive results for the year. GRM's South American offices in Rio de Janiero, Brazil, Lima, Peru and Bogota, Medellin and Cali, Colombia are delivering major wins as they introduce advanced digital solutions to their respective markets. Additionally, via a partnership with the Anchor Group, significant digital sales traction is being created in the Caribbean with major deals in both the private and public sector.
About GRM
GRM Information Management is a leading provider of information management systems. GRM's robust, cloud-based content services platform serves as the centerpiece of the digital solutions that GRM provides its clients. Serving a diverse base of industries such as healthcare, government, legal, finance and human resources, GRM delivers its clients services such as digital conversion, advanced data capture solutions, document management systems, workflow automation, legacy data archiving, compliance and governance, business process management and advanced analytics capabilities, as well as a full suite of document storage, scanning and physical records management services.
GRM maintains offices in 14 major metros across the U.S., including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey/New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. GRM also has facilities in Lima, Peru; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; and Bogota, Medellin and Cali, Colombia. For more information, visit GRM Information Management.
