NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the trade management software market to grow by USD 679.70 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during 2020-2024.
Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The trade management software market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the growth of the trade management software market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, market opportunities, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for improved supply chain efficiency.
Technavio analyzes the market segmentation by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise) and geographic landscape (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The rising import and export volumes of emerging countries are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the trade management software market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The trade management software market covers the following areas:
Trade Management Software Market Sizing
Trade Management Software Market Forecast
Trade Management Software Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Aptean Group of Companies
- BAMBOO ROSE LLC
- E2open LLC
- Livingston International Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- QAD Inc.
- QuestaWeb Inc.
- SAP SE
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
- Thomson Reuters Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment placement
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aptean Group of Companies
- BAMBOO ROSE LLC
- E2open LLC
- Livingston International Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- QAD Inc.
- QuestaWeb Inc.
- SAP SE
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
- Thomson Reuters Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
