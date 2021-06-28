CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TradePending, a leading provider of vehicle valuation and merchandising software to car dealerships, announces the appointment of two senior executives. Tom Parker joins as Chief Financial Officer, with Craige Ruffin joining as the Director of Product.
"Tom and Craige are welcome additions to our growing team," remarks TradePending CEO Brice Englert. "They will be instrumental in ensuring our existing business is well-positioned to continue growing. They'll also play critical roles as we look outward to additional opportunities within automotive software."
Tom Parker brings over three decades of financial, strategic, and operations leadership to the team. He previously worked as CFO for Agility Recovery, a leading provider of business continuity and disaster recovery suite of solutions. Tom also held leadership positions at Dun & Bradstreet, Global Compliance, CT Corporation, and Kroll.
Craige Ruffing brings over two decades of software product management to the team. He previously served as Senior Product Manager for Appirio, while previously holding product leadership roles at Median Technologies, Rally Software, Amplify, and ADP.
In the seven years since TradePending began, the company re-invented how dealers present vehicle valuations to their customers, and how dealers source pre-owned inventory. Instead of relying upon opaque book values, TradePending uses the daily retail "ask" prices of vehicles within a dealer's local market, presenting consumers with a Zillow-like market report for the value of their trade-in.
This differentiated approach earned the company over 3,000 dealer customers across the United States and Canada. TradePending also makes their vehicle valuation data available via an API. Over 40 technology partnerships across the automotive and financial industries use the API to enjoy the accuracy of values, ease of implementation, and transparency of data.
"We couldn't be happier with our company's trajectory today," continues Englert. "Because we're seeing such high demand for our products, we're investing in strong financial and product talent to make sure we build future opportunities for our customers and employees."
About TradePending
TradePending's mission is "simple automotive," bringing dealers and consumers together across North America. SNAP, the disruptive trade-in tool, brings transparency, elegant data visualizations, powerful mobile usability, and 300% more leads than competing solutions. The Buying Platform empowers dealers to customize their trade-in process to match their inventory sourcing strategy. Superlatives improves how dealers merchandise their inventory by using real-time market data to show what makes each vehicle valuable and unique in a dealer's local market. The TradePending API provides industry partners the ability to ingest our proprietary market data to power their own products and services. https://www.tradepending.com
