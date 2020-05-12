GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider that works exclusively with Registered Investment Advisors, is expanding. The firm has announced the opening of an operations center in Tampa, Fla. The new location will house a variety of positions in technology including IT, infrastructure, development, and business operations such as trading and business analysts.
"Opening a new location during this extraordinary time has come with a unique set of challenges, but I am confident we have built an organization with an influential culture that will thrive in an additional location," said Robb Baldwin, founder, and CEO of TradePMR. "As TradePMR continues to grow exponentially year over year, we will now have a rich talent pool of experienced financial services professionals from the Tampa Bay area to round out the team."
The Tampa office, located at Rocky Point, will house a mixture of existing and new-hire employees. The location officially opened on May 4th; however, employees will join the office in a phased approach in conjunction with COVID-19 regulations.
"Our focus for the Gainesville and Tampa locations will remain on our existing employees as we examine how to open our offices safely," continued Baldwin. "We are reviewing our onboarding process for new employees to ensure their safety and comfort from day one."
TOP PLACE TO WORK IN FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY
TradePMR has been named as one of the industry's best. Today, the firm announced they had earned a spot on the 2020 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology1. The list was assembled by Arizent, the parent company for industry publication Financial Planning, and Best Companies Group. The 2020 list includes 50 companies that operate in and service companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services companies, including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory. This is the second consecutive year of inclusion for TradePMR.
"At TradePMR, we are always looking for driven, innovative thinking individuals who act with the highest level of integrity and who embrace hard work as the distinction between being good and being great," stated Baldwin. "We have a philosophy of providing white-glove service to the advisors with whom we work. I am thankful to our team at TradePMR and the effort and energy they bring to work with them every single day – even during the quarantine."
The latest accolade is the second the publication has bestowed on the firm. In December 2019, Robb Baldwin, founder and CEO of TradePMR, was recognized in conjunction with John Peluso, head of First Clearing, for their efforts to launch an RIA channel within a wirehouse. The group of twenty industry leaders included custodial and fintech entrepreneurs such as Baldwin, regulators, and diversity and inclusion thought leaders that have the potential to make an impact on the industry in the new decade. Click to read: Baldwin Named One of 20 People Who will Change Wealth Management in 2020.
ABOUT TRADEPMR
For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) helping to provide the innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.
