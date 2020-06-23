NORFOLK, Va., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trader Interactive, a leading marketplace and dealer services provider for the lifestyle vehicle and commercial equipment industries, announced today their partnership with 3D imaging technology company Fyusion to create their newest product, Trader360, a 360 degree imaging solution powered by Fyusion's industry leading technology.
Through the TraderTraxx mobile app, and available to all Trader marketplace customers, Trader360 allows dealerships to create 3D 360° interactive images of for-sale inventory by simply walking around the unit with a smartphone, then easily adding multimedia smart tags (close up multi-angle views, audio or video) to call out special features or areas of interest on the vehicle. These immersive 3D images can then be easily shared or added to their inventory listings, providing an additional avenue for dealers to showcase their inventory to potential consumers.
"Fyusion's mission is to make cutting edge, AI-based 3D technology accessible and easy to use for everyone, and we have already seen how it can help companies improve vehicle detail page (VDP) performance and accelerate sales," said Radu Rusu, CEO of Fyusion Inc. "Through this partnership with Trader Interactive, we'll be able to help their dealers provide more powerful interactive listings for their for-sale inventory."
In an initial pilot test of Trader360, listings with 3D images got nearly 50% more Vehicle Detail Page (VDP) views, with each view averaging 60% longer than views for listings without 360° images, demonstrating the proven potential for dealers to expand their inventory exposure with Trader360.
"Immersive, 3D images of for-sale units is a really exciting way to generate engagement between buyers and sellers," said Mark Coster, Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Trader Interactive. "By providing a dynamic, 360° view of their inventory, consumers can have increased confidence about a purchase, which benefits both our marketplace visitors as well as our dealers. This has never been more important, due to limited in-person dealer visits during COVID-19."
Trader360 is now available for free through August 2020 to all Trader Interactive customers who list inventory on their portfolio of "Trader" brands, including Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader, Aero Trader, Commercial Truck Trader, and Equipment Trader. For more information about this new partnership, contact marketing@traderinteractive.com.
About Trader Interactive
Trader Interactive connects buyers and sellers in the powersports, recreational vehicle, commercial vehicle, and heavy equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach 9 million unique monthly visitors. Linked by a widely recognized family of "Trader" trademarks dating back several decades, the company's brands include lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader, Aero Trader, and Trade-A-Plane, as well as commercial vehicle marketplaces Commercial Truck Trader, Equipment Trader, NextTruck, Rock & Dirt, and Tradequip. For more information, visit www.TraderInteractive.com.
About Fyusion Inc.
At the intersection of artificial intelligence and 3D imaging, there is immeasurable potential for enterprises to improve how people live and work. Fyusion Inc. opens the possibilities of AI-driven 3D imaging by making these cutting-edge technologies accessible to enterprises. With over 130 patents, we build next-generation applications with a focus on the automotive, vehicle inspections, and e-commerce industries. For more information, visit www.Fyusion.com. Or, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.