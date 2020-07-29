PLANTATION, Fla., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Crypto, Inc., a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc., today introduced a series of new features to its crypto brokerage offering, including crypto deposits and withdrawals, new interest earning capabilities on eligible assets, ability to track profit and loss (P&L), and mobile trading through the TradeStation mobile app. The added features underscore TradeStation Crypto's commitment to constant innovation and providing its customers sophisticated offerings and technology to support their needs and investment objectives.
With these new enhancements, crypto investors can not only buy and sell crypto, but can now deposit cryptocurrencies they already own. In addition, customers can earn interest on eligible assets simultaneously, without locking up their crypto. When combined with other traditional investment products – such as equities, options and futures – available to traders through another subsidiary TradeStation Securities, Inc., the TradeStation Group brand provides an all-in-one experience for investors and traders, a key differentiator in the crypto space.
"The current ultra-low interest rate environment has made it difficult for investors to earn interest on traditional products, which may incentivize certain investors to explore adding crypto to their portfolio," said James Putra, Senior Director of Product Strategy at TradeStation Crypto. "Now, and for the first time, TradeStation Crypto customers can earn interest on their eligible crypto balances whether they're actively trading or sitting on the sidelines during times of market volatility. Cryptocurrency interest could be a real game-changer," said Putra.
The series of enhancements also includes P&L functionality. "We have one of the first crypto trading platforms with a feature that allows traders to instantly see their unrealized P&L to gain a better understanding of the status of their TradeStation Crypto account," said Putra.
Additionally, TradeStation Crypto introduced mobile app trading capabilities to complement the features and benefits of the TradeStation Crypto platform. Investors and traders will enjoy augmented flexibility by taking the power of the TradeStation Crypto platform wherever they go.
"We're thrilled to be able to add these new capabilities and offer our customers a one-stop-shop for all products under the TradeStation Group umbrella," said Putra. "This is just the beginning of new innovations on the horizon to improve the customer experience. More features are being developed as we speak, and will be introduced to our traders in the coming months, as we strive to make trading crypto as accessible and intuitive as possible."
TradeStation Crypto is now available to traders in Maryland and New Mexico as it expands across the nation.
About TradeStation Crypto, Inc.
TradeStation Crypto is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers cryptocurrency brokerage services for self-directed online traders. TradeStation Crypto also won Best Bitcoin Trading Platform. For more information about the benefits and features of TradeStation Crypto, please visit www.tradestationcrypto.com.
About TradeStation Group, Inc.
For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning* trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.
*Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.