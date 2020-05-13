- Unified system will provide a powerful, end-to-end, digital account opening, trading, rebalancing, CRM, reporting and client engagement platform to power RIA growth and profitability.
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TradingFront, working with Interactive Brokers, announced today the launch of an integrated white-label advisor and client platform to power the growth of the RIA industry.
As a result of this partnership, TradingFront will leverage its deep roots in the RIA industry, technological expertise, and understanding of advisors' day-to-day needs to launch a comprehensive advisor platform integrated with Interactive Brokers' high-quality execution, trading infrastructure and custodial capabilities, providing RIAs with a superior technology experience integrated directly into a world-class custody platform.
TradingFront was founded by experienced RIA executives and technologists steeped in the RIA business model and has developed a technology vision for today's modern advisor. "We see the challenges and business disruption issues occurring for RIAs from the looming custodian consolidation in the industry, along with mounting complexity and costs of technology integration," said Yang Xu, founder of TradingFront. "Advisors today need an efficient, digital platform to engage their clients and prospects, while driving productivity from a unified tech stack built directly into a custodian that doesn't compete with them."
As the consolidation of custodians and their growing economic challenges continue to disrupt the industry, large numbers of advisors are growing dissatisfied with their options and are looking for a secure, low-cost technology alternative, as custodians increasingly ramp up costs and new pricing schemes to make up for the lack of cash interest and commission revenues.
TradingFront's turnkey, user-friendly platform will provide wirehouse break-away and small to mid-sized independent RIAs with an integrated solution that includes elegant and easy-to-use digital client on-boarding, white-labeling, CRM, customizable questionnaires, streamlined rebalancing, compliance features, performance reporting, data aggregation, advisor and client portals, a powerful mobile app and more, all integrated into a single, seamless technology platform.
"Advisors' business models are being challenged and the old approach of manual, paper-based processes and legacy technology no longer meets the needs of clients today," said Xu, "Particularly as products become more specialized, industry competition intensifies, and new offerings emerge from Wall St. firms, digital platforms and discount brokers who are all moving upstream into offering advice directly; as a result, independent firms need to respond."
Particularly for the smaller, independent RIA community, those firms have had to rely on manual processes, choose among and integrate multiple pieces of software to meet their needs, or select from other advisor platform providers that don't serve their clients best from a fiduciary, monetary, feature, and technology user-experience perspective.
"TradingFront will provide reliable tools to better serve clients and optimize RIAs' daily processes, and these tools are designed to help strengthen and grow their business. As an example, our white-label digital onboarding experience enables RIAs' clients to self-service and, paperlessly submit a brokerage account application in minutes with timestamped Investment Management Agreements, ADVs and other documents – saving advisors hours of time, while delighting their clients through an elegant digital experience," said Xu.
To see TradingFront in action, RIAs and the media are invited to join us for an online demonstration of the platform, scheduled for May 21st, 2020 at 1:30 pm, EST. To reserve your spot, register here.
About TradingFront
TradingFront is a white-label, customizable technology platform built expressly for RIAs. Our feature-rich, cost-effective solution helps RIAs efficiently run and grow their business and delivers a world-class experience to their clients. Designed by RIA industry veterans, technologists and partnered with Interactive Brokers, TradingFront is on the leading edge of the future of wealth management technology.
For more information about TradingFront, visit www.tradingfront.com, reach out to info@tradingfront.com or @tradingfront on Twitter.