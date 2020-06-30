NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TradingFront, an innovative technology and unified custodian solution for independent RIAs, announced today that the company has been selected as a Finalist in two categories for the 2020 "Wealthies" – the yearly WealthManagement.com Industry Awards Event – by a judging panel of industry experts in a highly competitive review process.
Over 220 companies submitted over 625 nominations in this year's Wealthies Award Program, and TradingFront has been shortlisted in the Client Onboarding and Client Portal categories. The 6th annual Wealthies recognize current initiatives across a broad range of individuals, companies and organizations whose work helps financial advisors build better practices and improves the quality of services for their clients.
"We're honored to be acknowledged along with other established, well-known Finalists and proud to be recognized with this prestigious distinction which coincides with the launch of TradingFront earlier this year," said Yang Xu, CEO of TradingFront. "This industry-wide acknowledgment of the quality and impact of our investment in building out a unified technology platform validates our mission to provide advisors with the tools, resources and technology to simplify the lives of RIAs and their clients.".
The TradingFront Finalist-selected entry for their Onboarding Module allows RIAs and their clients to easily submit a discretionary account online in minutes, through multiple-public channels, with or without customizable questionnaires – saving time, eliminating paperwork and allowing for control over the process, as well as a complete time-stamped compliance and an audit trail covering documents such as IMA, ADV, Form CRS and so on.
TradingFront's Client Portal was chosen as a Finalist based on its suite of tools and features that help save time opening brokerage accounts, funding them with instant ACH authentication, aggregating held-away accounts, centralizing key documents, direct messaging to advisors, two-step security, white-labeling with RIA's branding, and offering a mobile client portal app to allow oversight 24/7 anywhere.
"We look forward to gathering with the industry to celebrate the winners of this year's Wealthies at the virtual event in September," said Xu. "In the meantime, we will continue to invest in TradingFront to make the platform even more useful and valuable to advisors and their clients."
About TradingFront
TradingFront is a white-label, customizable technology platform built expressly for RIAs. Our feature-rich, cost-effective solution helps RIAs efficiently run and grow their business and delivers a world-class experience to their clients. Designed by RIA industry veterans, technologists and partnered with Interactive Brokers, TradingFront is on the leading edge of the future of wealth management technology.
For more information about TradingFront, visit www.tradingfront.com. For press inquiries, please contact media@tradingfront.com.