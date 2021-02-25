LONDON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION Markets, the leading global provider of trading, analytics, and risk management solutions for capital markets announced today that ION Fixed Income has been named Best Trading Solution for Fixed Income by TradingTech Insight (TTI) Awards Europe.
TTI Europe recognizes the achievements of companies that produce trading solutions and services for capital markets. Solutions are considered for this award based on depth of involvement in capital markets, relevance to a selected award category, and the potential interest to the TradingTech Insight community. This award goes to the marketplace's strongest performers.
Andrew Delaney, President of the A-Team Group, said, "Our awards recognize leading providers of trading technology solutions, services, and consultancy to capital markets. ION Markets has proven themselves to be worthy winners of this prestigious title. We congratulate ION Markets for winning the Best Trading Solution for Fixed Income Markets in recognition for the continuing excellence in the trading technology space."
"We are very pleased," said Tommaso Di Grazia, Head of Fixed Income Product Development at ION Markets. "The award reflects our continuous product investment and commitment to help our clients automate their mission critical trading workflow and thrive in their businesses."
"The ION Fixed Income solution offers access to a large set of venues, process automation, and first-class performance, enabling our clients to focus on growing their business and increasing efficiency. With the emergence of new technology trends around data analytics and AI, we continue to empower our clients with innovative solutions. We are excited to continue working with our clients on different initiatives, pioneering innovation in the industry."
Voting was conducted online and ION Markets earned the highest industry votes this year. Voting included input from the TTI Advisory board, consisting of experts for their customer and prospect community.
